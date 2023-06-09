The June 2023 Update for Clash of Clans is going to be coming at you fast, so you know what that means right? We’ve got previews of the update coming straight at you, so buckle up and let’s go hog wild!



Before we dive into the main content of the update, we wanted to share with you some upcoming changes we’re implementing. We’re introducing 2 new Magic Items and we’ve got new upgrade levels for Defenses, Traps, Troops, Siege Machines, Heroes, and even a couple of Hero Pets for players at Town Hall 15.



Let’s start with the two new Magic Items coming in this update.



