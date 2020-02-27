Supercell logo
27 Feb 2020
Mini Balance! (Now Live)

Hey Chief!

EDIT: The maintenance has been completed, and these changes are now live!


Later this week we will have a maintenance break, at which time we will deploy a couple of smaller balance changes in the Home Village. See what's changing below!

  • Increase

    Spring Trap

    (Home Village) radius from 0.7 to 0.8 tiles

  • Increase level 5-7

    Bomb Tower

    HP from 1000/1200/1400 to 1050/1300/1600

  • Increase level 5-7

    Bomb Tower

    DPS from 46/52/60 to 48/56/64

  • Increase level 6-7

    Bomb Tower

    death damage from 340/380 to 350/400

  • Decrease level 16-17

    Cannon

    DPS from 125/132 to 124/130

Lastly, due to the nature of the maintenance, unfortunately any in-game replays will be erased. We apologize for the inconvenience!

Lastly, due to the nature of the maintenance, unfortunately any in-game replays will be erased. We apologize for the inconvenience!


