EDIT: The maintenance has been completed, and these changes are now live!
Later this week we will have a maintenance break, at which time we will deploy a couple of smaller balance changes in the Home Village. See what's changing below!
Increase
Spring Trap
(Home Village) radius from 0.7 to 0.8 tiles
Increase level 5-7
Bomb Tower
HP from 1000/1200/1400 to 1050/1300/1600
Increase level 5-7
Bomb Tower
DPS from 46/52/60 to 48/56/64
Increase level 6-7
Bomb Tower
death damage from 340/380 to 350/400
Decrease level 16-17
Cannon
DPS from 125/132 to 124/130
Lastly, due to the nature of the maintenance, unfortunately any in-game replays will be erased. We apologize for the inconvenience!
That's all for now! Be sure to follow us on our social media pages to stay up to date with all things Clash of Clans, including these maintenance break notifications.
Clash on!