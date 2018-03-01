Hey there again, Chief!
If you liked what you saw in yesterday's preview of what's coming in the Spring 2018 Update, here are some more tidbits of what else is in store for you.
P.E.K.K.A Balancing
Level 4 is now available at Town Hall 9 instead of Town Hall 10
Level 6 is now available at Town Hall 10 instead of Town Hall 11 (costs 8.5 million Elixir instead of 10 million)
Level 7 is available at Town Hall 11 (upgrade times have been adjusted/reduced so the Level 7 upgrade is now 14 days)
Inferno Tower Balancing
Multi-mode damage has been increased:
Level 3: from 41 to 45
Level 4: from 50 to 53
Level 5: from 57 to 63
Single-mode damage has been balanced to increase the time it takes to reach maximum damage, from 4.25 seconds to 5.25 seconds.
Wizard Tower level 9 damage has been decreased from 56 to 54
Skeleton Trap level 4
Giant Bomb level 5
Bomb level 7
Air Bomb level 5
Town Hall 11: All level 11 walls can now be upgraded to level 12!
The Barbarian King’s Iron Fist ability will only affect the Barbarians he spawns
Multi-mortar gear-up is available to upgrade a single Mortar at TH10
The Trader is a traveling merchant who, starting at Town Hall 8, will frequent your Village to peddle his exotic wares. Setting shop on the other side of the Clan path, across from the Clan Games carriage, the Trader will have 3 special deals for you each day. Perhaps you’d like to acquire a Magic Item or other rare and unusual novelties? The Trader may just have what you’re looking for!