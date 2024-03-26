Supercell logo
Back to Clash of Clans News
26 Mar 2024
Blog – Clash of Clans

New Balance Changes Incoming!

Hey Chief!

We’ve got some balance changes we’ll be implementing in an upcoming maintenance. The coming balance changes will affect the Multi-Archer Towers, Root Riders, Apprentice Warden, and the fabulous Spirit Fox, see below the listed changes:

  • Multi-Archer Tower:

Level

Old Damage
Per Second

New Damage Per
Second

Town Hall

1110 DPS120 DPS16
2120 DPS130 DPS16

  • Root Rider:

Level

Old Damage Per Second

New Damage Per Second

Old Hitpoints

New Hitpoints

Town Hall

1210 DPS190 DPS6650 HP6300 HP15
2230 DPS210 DPS7050 HP6650 HP15
3250 DPS230 DPS7400 HP7000 HP16

  • Apprentice Warden:

Level

Old Aura HP Increase

New Aura HP Increase

Town Hall

124%20%13
226%22%13
328%24%14
430%26%14

  • Spirit Fox:

    • Increased visible time at all levels to 6 seconds

Because the listed changes will affect game mechanics, all replays might be wiped during the upcoming maintenance, we apologize for the inconvenience!

Clash ON!