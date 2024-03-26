We’ve got some balance changes we’ll be implementing in an upcoming maintenance. The coming balance changes will affect the Multi-Archer Towers, Root Riders, Apprentice Warden, and the fabulous Spirit Fox, see below the listed changes:

Multi-Archer Tower:

Level Old Damage

Per Second New Damage Per

Second Town Hall 1 110 DPS 120 DPS 16 2 120 DPS 130 DPS 16

Root Rider:

Level Old Damage Per Second New Damage Per Second Old Hitpoints New Hitpoints Town Hall 1 210 DPS 190 DPS 6650 HP 6300 HP 15 2 230 DPS 210 DPS 7050 HP 6650 HP 15 3 250 DPS 230 DPS 7400 HP 7000 HP 16

Apprentice Warden:

Level Old Aura HP Increase New Aura HP Increase Town Hall 1 24% 20% 13 2 26% 22% 13 3 28% 24% 14 4 30% 26% 14

Spirit Fox: Increased visible time at all levels to 6 seconds



Because the listed changes will affect game mechanics, all replays might be wiped during the upcoming maintenance, we apologize for the inconvenience!

Clash ON!