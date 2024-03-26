We’ve got some balance changes we’ll be implementing in an upcoming maintenance. The coming balance changes will affect the Multi-Archer Towers, Root Riders, Apprentice Warden, and the fabulous Spirit Fox, see below the listed changes:
Multi-Archer Tower:
Level
Old Damage
New Damage Per
Town Hall
|1
|110 DPS
|120 DPS
|16
|2
|120 DPS
|130 DPS
|16
Root Rider:
Level
Old Damage Per Second
New Damage Per Second
Old Hitpoints
New Hitpoints
Town Hall
|1
|210 DPS
|190 DPS
|6650 HP
|6300 HP
|15
|2
|230 DPS
|210 DPS
|7050 HP
|6650 HP
|15
|3
|250 DPS
|230 DPS
|7400 HP
|7000 HP
|16
Apprentice Warden:
Level
Old Aura HP Increase
New Aura HP Increase
Town Hall
|1
|24%
|20%
|13
|2
|26%
|22%
|13
|3
|28%
|24%
|14
|4
|30%
|26%
|14
Spirit Fox:
Increased visible time at all levels to 6 seconds
Because the listed changes will affect game mechanics, all replays might be wiped during the upcoming maintenance, we apologize for the inconvenience!
Clash ON!