The Builder Base redesign update is right around the corner! So you know what that means, right? It’s SNEAK PEEK TIME!
We’ve been sharing the journey of how we’ve been developing the new Builder Base on our Builder Blog over the past few months. While we’ve discussed some of the major changes coming in this update such as multi-stage attacks, changes to O.T.T.O, etc., it’s time to get down to the details!
Master Builder is the Hero of Builder Base who tirelessly spends his days upgrading your village with the help of his trusty sidekick, O.T.T.O and Hero Machines are the mighty contraptions Master Builder rides into battle.
A tinkerer at heart, he’s built some pretty impressive creations such as the Battle Machine - a powerful exo-suit designed to smash through enemy Defenses with his lightning powered hammer. This time, Master Builder takes to the air…
Introducing Battle Copter. This new flying Hero Machine has a ranged attack that allows it to deal damage from a distance while its Bomb Rush special ability charges up. Unleashing Bomb Rush will create a nosedive attack that surges Battle Copter forward to its target where it deals powerful explosive damage beneath it.
Battle Copter
Unlocks at Builder Hall level 8
Cost: 2.5M Builder Elixir (BE)
Starts at level 15
Favorite Target: Any
Damage Type: Single target
Targets: Ground & Air
Movement Speed: 14
A new addition to Builder Base battles is that your Hero Machines can now charge their special ability up to 3 levels. We didn’t want to just give Troops new abilities to feel more heroic; now Master Builder charges into battle even more powerful than ever!
The longer you wait to use your Hero Machine’s ability, the higher level it will charge to with Level 3 being the most powerful. Now your strategies will need to consider whether or not you should use the ability as soon as it’s at Charge Level 1 or do you risk waiting longer for the ultimate Charge Level 3!
When you find an opponent for Builder Base multi-stage battles, if you have Battle Copter unlocked, you can select either Battle Machine or Battle Copter for Stage 1. At the end of Stage 1 and before you begin Stage 2, any Hero Machine abilities not used will automatically trigger to take advantage of its HP recovery effect.
Before starting Stage 2 of your multi-stage battle, you can either continue using the same Hero Machine with the same amount of HP it had at the end of Stage 1, including any HP restored by its triggered ability when Stage 1 ended, or you can select your other Hero Machine which starts completely fresh at 100% HP.
This will give you greater tactical flexibility in how you mold your attacks. Give your ground Troops air support with your Battle Copter, or perhaps use your Battle Machine to clear out anti-air Defenses so your air Troops can clear out the enemy base!
When Builder Base 2.0 is released, you might notice that each Army Camp has reduced the number of Troops per Troop slot. This makes every Troop more important for the success of your multi-stage battles! We’ve also added UI elements such as number designations for you to keep track of which Troop is on the battlefield. This becomes important when using your Troop’s special abilities!
In the new Builder Base update, even interacting with your Troops becomes an important part of your multi-stage attacks. Many of the Builder Base Troops now have different special abilities that allow you to activate them when it’s tactically advantageous, whether it’s a one-time use ability such as Boxer Giant’s Boxer Block that renders him temporarily invulnerable or Cannon Cart’s Change Mode that lets you toggle between Cart mode or turning it into a stationary Mortar to reach longer ranges.
Builder Base Troops’ abilities give you greater control over your attacks, inspires new strategies, and provides more interaction than ever with how you conduct your battles!
Here is a list of the Builder Base Troops and their abilities:
Raged Barbarian
Passive Ability: Rage - Speed and damage are increased for the first 22 seconds.
Sneaky Archer
Passive Ability: Cloak - Invisible to defenses for the first 11 seconds.
Boxer Giant
Passive Ability: Power Punch - The first attack deals extra damage.
1-Time Active Ability: Boxer Block - When activated, Boxer Giant becomes temporarily surrounded by a protective shield that renders him invulnerable.
Beta Minion
Passive Ability: Power Shot - The first few attacks of Beta Minion shoot faster, have longer range, and deal extra damage.
Bomber
Cooldown Ability: Bouncing Bomb - When activated, Bomber’s next attack deploys a large explosive that bounces twice and deals very high damage to Walls. This ability can be used multiple times once the cooldown timer has refreshed.
Baby Dragon
Passive Ability: Tantrum - When no other air units are in close proximity to Baby Dragon, his damage is increased.
1-Time Active Ability: Fiery Sneeze - Baby Dragon will launch a cone shaped attack of fire, dealing damage in front of him. Additionally, Fiery Sneeze does extra damage while his Tantrum is active!
Cannon Cart
Mode Switch Ability: Mortar Mode - Cannon Cart can quickly alternate between its mobile shorter range but higher damage mode and a stationary, long-range artillery mode that deals less damage. You can toggle between each mode for greater tactical advantage!
Night Witch
1-Time Active Ability: Bat Swarm - This ability summons a swarm of enraged bats that deal extra damage for a few seconds.
Drop Ship
1-Time Active Ability: Skeleton Bomb - Drop Ship will drop a bomb directly below its current position, dealing area damage along with extra damage to Walls. Additionally the explosion effect will summon Skeletons that continue attacking as ground Troops.
Power P.E.K.K.A (formerly Super P.E.K.K.A)
1-Time Active Ability: Overcharge - You can now manually activate her explosive ability that deals area damage around Power P.E.K.K.A.
Reinforcement Camps are similar to Army Camps in that they expand your available Troops during your attack with extra Troops slots. However, Reinforcement Slots are only usable once you complete the first stage of your attack. You can pre-select what reinforcement Troops you want to use before you begin your attack, just as you would select Troops for your normal Builder Base Army. Additionally, once you reach Stage 2, you are able to swap your current Reinforcement Troops out for any other Builder Base Troops you have unlocked. Just be mindful that once you begin your second stage attack, your Reinforcements can no longer be changed. Each Reinforcement Camp gives you one Reinforcement slot per Camp.
First Reinforcement Camp - Unlocks at BH6 and is already automatically accessible.
Second Reinforcement Camp - Unlocks at BH9
You would never expect amazing culinary creations to come from something called Healing Hut, but then again, they do say mom’s chicken soup is good at healing what ails you. Healing Hut is a unique kind of building that helps heal your surviving Builder Base Troops after you complete Stage 1 and before starting your Stage 2 battle. The higher the level of your Healing Hut, the more your surviving Builder Base Troops are healed. The soup is just that good.
Unlocks at BH6
When you complete the first stage during a Builder Base battle, any surviving Troops and Hero Machines will progress to the second stage and return to your Troop deployment bar where they can be used in the next attack.
Any Troops that you did not deploy during Stage 1 can be swapped out for another Troop choice before you begin your Stage 2 attack.
Your Healing Hut will recover some HP for damaged Troops to help them out for your second Stage battle. Additionally, depending on how many Reinforcement Camps you have, you will be aided by additional Reinforcements. Reinforcements are extra Troop slots you will gain access to when you reach the second stage. These Reinforcements can be incredibly helpful in increasing your attack power during the next stage of the battle.
Over the past few months we’ve been discussing some of the changes coming to how Builder Base multi-stage battles will work in the update, including some changes to how earning Builder Gold and Builder Elixir will be earned from attacking and defending, respectively. In tomorrow’s sneak peek we’ll take a much closer look at this system along with how Trophies are earned/lost.
Stage 2 of Builder Base features its own central building that serves the function of your stage’s “Builder Hall”. The second stage features O.T.T.O’s Outpost. Destroying any of these buildings will earn you a single Star, just as destroying the Town Hall does in the Home Village.
When you unlock the second stage at Builder Hall Level 6, Stage 2 will contain these buildings immediately at Level 1:
O.T.T.O’s Outpost
Reinforcement Camp
Elixir Storage
Gold Storage
Elixir Pump
Gold Mine
Archer Tower
10 Walls
There is a limit to how many Defenses, Walls, and Traps each Stage is able to be placed and that limit is determined by your Builder Hall level. For example, at Builder Hall level 10:
Defenses per Stage: 14
Walls per Stage: 100
Traps per Stage: 12
The Layout Editor will also instruct you on which Buildings can be placed in each Stage. If you reach the maximum number of possible Buildings for that Stage that can be placed, the rest will be grayed out denoting they cannot be placed in that Stage.
Production Buildings such as Resource Storages have a limit to how many can be placed on each Stage, determined by your Builder Hall level. As an example at BH6 you have 2 available Elixir Storages, requiring you to place 1 Elixir Storage on each Stage.
Builder Base Walls are no longer 5-segments long. Walls are now individual segments, similar to your Home Village, giving you greater flexibility in how you design your defensive layouts!
So stay tuned for another exciting peek at the new Builder Base 2.0 update!