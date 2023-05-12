When you complete the first stage during a Builder Base battle, any surviving Troops and Hero Machines will progress to the second stage and return to your Troop deployment bar where they can be used in the next attack.



Any Troops that you did not deploy during Stage 1 can be swapped out for another Troop choice before you begin your Stage 2 attack.



Your Healing Hut will recover some HP for damaged Troops to help them out for your second Stage battle. Additionally, depending on how many Reinforcement Camps you have, you will be aided by additional Reinforcements. Reinforcements are extra Troop slots you will gain access to when you reach the second stage. These Reinforcements can be incredibly helpful in increasing your attack power during the next stage of the battle.



Over the past few months we’ve been discussing some of the changes coming to how Builder Base multi-stage battles will work in the update, including some changes to how earning Builder Gold and Builder Elixir will be earned from attacking and defending, respectively. In tomorrow’s sneak peek we’ll take a much closer look at this system along with how Trophies are earned/lost.

