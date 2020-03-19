Besides the upcoming upgrade costs reductions and Builder Base changes announced in the past weeks, we’ve got a few niceties for all the Town Hall 11 through Town Hall 13 players coming in the next update as well!
We’re adding an additional level to several Buildings, Troops, Defenses, and Spells. Furthermore, we’re opening up an additional 50 Wall segments for Town Hall 13 players to upgrade their Walls from level 13 to 14. Check out the super cool information below!
|Town Hall Level
|Troop
|Level
|Upgrade Cost
|Upgrade Time
|DPS
|HP
|Training Cost
|Training Time
|12
|Goblin
|8
|10.5M
|12 days
|62
|126
|250
|7s
|12
|Barbarian
|9
|11M
|12 days
|38
|230
|350
|5s
|13
|Minion
|9
|250K
|15d 12h
|66
|102
|12
|18s
|13
|Valkyrie
|8
|260K
|16 days
|193
|1650
|220
|1m 30s
|Town Hall Level
|Spell
|Level
|Upgrade Cost
|Upgrade Time
|Max DPS
|Speed Decrease
|Attack Rate Decrease
|Cost
|13
|Poison Spell
|7
|260k
|15d 12h
|280
|44%
|65%
|185 Dark Elixir
Additionally - Freeze Spell can be upgraded to Level 2 in the Laboratory at Town Hall level 9 (previously at TH10).
|Town Hall Level
|Building
|Level
|Capacity
|Production
|HP
|Upgrade Cost
|Upgrade Time
|11
|Gold Mine
|14
|300,000
|5600/hr
|1180
|840,000 Elixir
|5d
|11
|Elixir Collector
|14
|300,000
|5600/hr
|1180
|840,000 Gold
|5d
|11
|Dark Elixir Drill
|8
|3 000
|140/hr
|1380
|3.5M Elixir
|6d
Plus: you can now build a 3rd Dark Elixir Drill at Town Hall level 9 (previously TH10).
|Town Hall Level
|Defense
|Level
|Upgrade Cost
|Upgrade Time
|DPS
|HP
|13
|Archer Tower
|18
|14M
|15d
|128
|1510
|13
|Mortar
|13
|14.5M
|16d
|42
|1100
|13
|Bomb Tower
|8
|15.5M
|16d
|72/450
|1900
Town Hall 13 players will be able to upgrade an additional 50x Wall segments to Level 14.