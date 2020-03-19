Besides the upcoming upgrade costs reductions and Builder Base changes announced in the past weeks, we’ve got a few niceties for all the Town Hall 11 through Town Hall 13 players coming in the next update as well!



We’re adding an additional level to several Buildings, Troops, Defenses, and Spells. Furthermore, we’re opening up an additional 50 Wall segments for Town Hall 13 players to upgrade their Walls from level 13 to 14. Check out the super cool information below!