It’s time to bring home the bacon…it’s day 2 of sneak peeks for the June 2023 update. We did promise to go hog wild and we’re giving one of the most legendary Troops from Clash of Clans the Super Troop treatment.
That’s right, it’s time to meet…
SUPER HOG RIDER
Although Super Hog Rider does have higher HP and DPS than his more regular counterpart, Super Hog Rider packs a powerful surprise!
Once Super Hog Rider has been destroyed, both Hog and Rider split apart and become individual units who continue battling! Hog can jump over Walls and will target Defenses while Rider will attack the nearest enemy Building.
Super Hog Rider is available at Town Hall 13 for Hog Riders that are level 10 and above.
Favorite target: Defenses
Damage type: Single target
Targets: Ground
Housing space: 12
Movement speed: 24
Training time: 1M 48s
|Town Hall
|Level
|HP
|DPS
|13
|10
|1500
|180
|14
|11
|1600
|200
|15
|12
|1700
|230
Super Hog Stats
Favorite target: Defenses
Damage type: Single target
Targets: Ground
Movement speed: 32
|Town Hall
|Level
|HP
|DPS
|13
|10
|800
|50
|14
|11
|900
|55
|15
|12
|1000
|60
Super Rider Stats
Favorite target: Any
Damage type: Single target
Targets: Ground
Movement speed: 16
2X damage vs Walls
|Town Hall
|Level
|HP
|DPS
|13
|10
|550
|180
|14
|11
|625
|200
|15
|12
|700
|230
With so many Super Troops available for players to choose from, being able to adjust your strategies as needed becomes essential for successful attack and defense planning. In this update we’ve added the ability to cancel any active Super Troops.
If you have a Super Troop active, there will be a new button displaying “Cancel”. Tapping on the Cancel button will allow you to deactivate your Super Troop. Once that Super Troop has been deactivated, you’ll no longer be able to train more of that Super Troop until you activate it again.
But note, canceling an active Super Troop does not refund any Dark Elixir or Super Potions used in the initial activation.
Updates are such a magical time of the year. With so many grand changes, it’s difficult to stave off the level of excitement. But rest assured, we’re not novitiates at this so you won’t need to ward us off much longer. We’ve got one more sneak peek tomorrow!