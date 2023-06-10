Although Super Hog Rider does have higher HP and DPS than his more regular counterpart, Super Hog Rider packs a powerful surprise!

Once Super Hog Rider has been destroyed, both Hog and Rider split apart and become individual units who continue battling! Hog can jump over Walls and will target Defenses while Rider will attack the nearest enemy Building.

Super Hog Rider is available at Town Hall 13 for Hog Riders that are level 10 and above.

Favorite target: Defenses



Damage type: Single target



Targets: Ground



Housing space: 12



Movement speed: 24



Training time: 1M 48s

