10 Jun 2023
Blog – Clash of Clans

New Super Troop

Hey Chief,

It’s time to bring home the bacon…it’s day 2 of sneak peeks for the June 2023 update. We did promise to go hog wild and we’re giving one of the most legendary Troops from Clash of Clans the Super Troop treatment.

That’s right, it’s time to meet…

SUPER HOG RIDER

Although Super Hog Rider does have higher HP and DPS than his more regular counterpart, Super Hog Rider packs a powerful surprise!

Once Super Hog Rider has been destroyed, both Hog and Rider split apart and become individual units who continue battling! Hog can jump over Walls and will target Defenses while Rider will attack the nearest enemy Building.

Super Hog Rider is available at Town Hall 13 for Hog Riders that are level 10 and above.

  • Favorite target: Defenses

  • Damage type: Single target

  • Targets: Ground

  • Housing space: 12

  • Movement speed: 24

  • Training time: 1M 48s

Town HallLevelHPDPS
13101500180
14111600200
15121700230

Super Hog Stats

  • Favorite target: Defenses

  • Damage type: Single target

  • Targets: Ground

  • Movement speed: 32

Town HallLevelHPDPS
131080050
141190055
1512100060

Super Rider Stats

  • Favorite target: Any

  • Damage type: Single target

  • Targets: Ground

  • Movement speed: 16

  • 2X damage vs Walls

Town HallLevelHPDPS
1310550180
1411625200
1512700230

Changes to Super Troops

With so many Super Troops available for players to choose from, being able to adjust your strategies as needed becomes essential for successful attack and defense planning. In this update we’ve added the ability to cancel any active Super Troops.

If you have a Super Troop active, there will be a new button displaying “Cancel”. Tapping on the Cancel button will allow you to deactivate your Super Troop. Once that Super Troop has been deactivated, you’ll no longer be able to train more of that Super Troop until you activate it again.

But note, canceling an active Super Troop does not refund any Dark Elixir or Super Potions used in the initial activation.

Updates are such a magical time of the year. With so many grand changes, it’s difficult to stave off the level of excitement. But rest assured, we’re not novitiates at this so you won’t need to ward us off much longer. We’ve got one more sneak peek tomorrow!