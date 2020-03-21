Hold on to your hats, Chiefs! We’ve got a ton of incoming game changes, tweaks, and improvements landing with this update. So let’s dive right in!
Tired of receiving the wrong reinforcements? A new option in the troop request menu will allow you to
request only the specific Troops you would like in your Clan Castle
!
Request which Troops, Spells and Siege Machines you'd like to receive in your Castle - and even if they must be maxed out!
Introducing Clan Castle Troops for Friendly Challenges!
These function just like the Clan Castle Troops in Legend League in that once you set them, they remain filled and unchanged until you manually change them again.
Clan Castle Troops will now deploy in a specific order:
lowest housing space first, finally by lowest level first.
When claiming
rewards from Clan Games
, if you do not have enough storage space for the claimed item you will be given the option to select Gems instead. The number of Gems received is based on the normal price the specific item sells for.
Research Potion
s
now boost the Laboratory speed by 24x instead of 10x. The cost of Research Potions is now 120 Gems, up from 70 Gems in the Trader’s Daily Deals.
Home Village layouts
that would normally be prevented due to obstacles being in the way will be allowed for Friendly Wars.
The
Hero Skin
user-interface, and
Hero preview in Player Profile
, have been redesigned to be more user friendly and look much cooler!
When you purchase or obtain a Hero Skin it will automatically open that Hero’s Skin UI to allow you to immediately swap skins.
The
Clan War Leagues screen in the Champions leagues
will be inaccessible to any Members (role below Elder), who not included in the Clan’s League roster. This is to prevent or minimize opposing Clans infiltrating or spying on their rivals by joining the opponents’ Clans.
The Grand Warden AI has been adjusted to make him less likely to follow Yetimites
The Eagle Artillery will give less priority to targeting Yetimites
Grand Warden made less likely to follow and help other Heroes.