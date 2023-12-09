Root Rider is a new Elixir troop available at Town Hall 15 when you upgrade your Barracks to Level 16.

This earth warrior is so in tune with nature that she doesn’t even need to walk herself - are you jealous yet? Wait, because there’s more!

Riding into battle on top of a tough tree root, she can smash through walls and slam defenses into dust! Root Rider will be an excellent choice for those looking to create fast openings in your opponent’s defenses since those will be her primary target.