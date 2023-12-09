Hey Chief,
Welcome to the 4th sneak peek of the December 2023 update! Today, we’re going to ride along with the new troop joining Clash of Clans! Are you tired of waiting for Archer Queen to take down enemies' walls? Well, then this is the troop for you! Get ready to smash through your opponent’s defenses!
Root Rider is a new Elixir troop available at Town Hall 15 when you upgrade your Barracks to Level 16.
This earth warrior is so in tune with nature that she doesn’t even need to walk herself - are you jealous yet? Wait, because there’s more!
Riding into battle on top of a tough tree root, she can smash through walls and slam defenses into dust! Root Rider will be an excellent choice for those looking to create fast openings in your opponent’s defenses since those will be her primary target.
Favorite target: Defenses
Damage type: Single Target
Targets: Ground
Housing space: 20
Movement speed: 12
Training time: 3m 40s
|Town Hall
|Level
|DPS
|Wall DPS
|HP
|Upgrade Time
|Upgrade Cost
|15
|1
|210
|10K
|7200
|N/A
|N/A
|15
|2
|230
|10K
|7600
|12d
|19M Elixir
|16
|3
|250
|10K
|8000
|14d
|20M Elixir
Stay tuned because tomorrow we’ll reveal the last sneak peek before the full patch notes are out! Oh, and It’s a big one so you don’t want to miss it!
Until then, Clash On!