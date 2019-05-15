Although the Supercell Shop will be closing on May 31st 2019, it doesn’t mean the end of Supercell merchandise!





While we have no plans to stop making Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Hay Day merchandise, we are looking for a better way to reach more of our fans. We’ll be sure to keep you posted on new product launches and when and where they are available. Until then, visit the Supercell Shop before June 1st and pick up any items you might have had your eye on!









Thank you for reading, Chief! Clash on!