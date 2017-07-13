Once we had a great partner to work with, and selected the characters we wanted to create, it came down to the details... lots and lots of details. Whether it was choosing the right color for the Loin Cloth out of hundred of thousands of options, increasing and decreasing the size of the Barbarian’s pupil, or adjusting the angle of the Archer’s bow by a degree or two, we left no stone unturned. We felt that each and every element of each every character would mean the difference between it feeling authentically true to the game and maybe, just a bit underwhelming.



We’re super proud and excited to present our first six figures, and we're now shipping preorders. Your Wizards, P.E.K.K.As, Archers, Barbarians and, Princes will be home soon! We hope that these figures met your expectations!

Clash Figure Pack is now available in the Supercell Shop: https://shop.supercell.com/

(Figures also sold individually)



