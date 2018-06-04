Hi again folks,



We’re back again with today’s preview. As part of the Town Hall 12 update, we are introducing a bevy of new content including, obviously, a new Town Hall level. But what kind of update would it be if we didn’t include additional levels for your defenses?

For today’s special preview, we are listing the levels you will have access to. Here are the new level ceiling for your defenses once you upgrade to Town Hall 12, along with a special hint at something new at the end of this list!

Storage



Elixir Storage level 13

Gold Storage level 13

Dark Elixir Storage level 7

Defenses



Cannon level 16

Archer tower level 16

Mortar level 11

Air Defense level 10

Wizard Tower level 11

Bomb Tower level 7

X-Bow level 6

Hidden Tesla level 10

Inferno Tower level 6

Eagle Artillery level 3

Walls level 13 (100x pieces)

Traps



+1 Giant Bomb

+2 Spring Trap

+1 Seeking Air Mine

+1 Air Bomb

+1 Hidden Tesla

Other



Clan Castle level 8 (+5 housing increase)

Laboratory level 10

Army Camp level 10 (+5 housing increase each)

Town Hall's Giga Tesla



When you upgrade to Town Hall 12, your Town Hall becomes weaponized and for the first time will be able to aggressively defend itself from attacks! The Giga Tesla can be upgraded up to level 5 and will be able to acquire more targets with each level (max. 4 simultaneous targets). Upon reaching level 5, the Giga Tesla will drop an explosive after the Town Hall is destroyed!

NEW: Siege Workshop!

There will be more information about the Siege Workshop in an upcoming sneak peek. So stay tuned for when we reveal this new meta-changing feature being added to Clash of Clans!





Until then, Clash on!



-The Clash of Clans Team

