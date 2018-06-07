Hey Chief!
Continuing on with our Town Hall 12 update previews, today’s sneak peek gives you a glimpse into the new levels your troops can be upgraded to when you reach TH12. We have added new visual elements to many of the troops as well!
Barbarian level 8: HP 140 / DPS 34 / training cost 300
Archer level 8: HP 52 / DPS 28 / training cost 600
Giant level 9: HP 1660 / DPS 64 / training cost
4500
Wall Breaker level 8: HP 70 / DPS 100 / training cost
4500
Balloon level 8: HP 840 / DPS 236 / training cost
5500
Wizard level 9: HP 230 / DPS 230 / training cost
5500
Dragon level 7: HP 3600 / DPS 310 / training cost
30000
P.E.K.K.A level 8: HP 6300 / DPS 610 / training cost
39000
Minion level 8: HP 96 / DPS 62 / training cost
13
Hogrider level 8: HP 810 / DPS 148 / training cost
140
Valkyrie level 7: HP 1300 / DPS 178 / training cost 250
Golem level 8: HP 7200 / DPS 66 / training cost
975
Witch level 4: HP 440 / DPS 160 / training cost
550
Lava Hound level 5: HP 7600 / DPS 18 / training cost
630
Bowler level 4: HP 390 / DPS 90 / training cost
190
Baby Dragon level 6: HP 1700 / DPS 125 / training cost
20000
Miner level 6: HP 870 / DPS 120 / training cost
6400
Not only will your troops have new levels to attain, your Heroes will have 10 more levels available for upgrading.
Barbarian King
Level 51: HP 5843 / DPS 339 / Upgrade cost 203,000
Level 52: HP 5990 / DPS 346 / Upgrade cost 206,000
Level 53: HP 6140 / DPS 353 / Upgrade cost 209000
Level 54: HP 6294 / DPS 361 / Upgrade cost 212000
Level 55: HP 6452 / DPS 369 / Upgrade cost 215000
Level 56: HP 6614 / DPS 377 / Upgrade cost 218000
Level 57: HP 6780 / DPS 385 / Upgrade cost 221000
Level 58: HP 6950 / DPS 393 / Upgrade cost 224000
Level 59: HP 7124 / DPS 401 / Upgrade cost 227000
Level 60: HP 7303 / DPS 410 / Upgrade cost 230000
Archer Queen
Level 51: HP 2058 / DPS 547 / Upgrade cost 204000
Level 52: HP 2110 / DPS 558 / Upgrade cost 208000
Level 53: HP 2163 / DPS 570 / Upgrade cost 212000
Level 54: HP 2218 / DPS 582 / Upgrade cost 216000
Level 55: HP 2274 / DPS 594 / Upgrade cost 220000
Level 56: HP 2331 / DPS 606 / Upgrade cost 224000
Level 57: HP 2390 / DPS 619 / Upgrade cost 228000
Level 58: HP 2450 / DPS 632 / Upgrade cost 232000
Level 59: HP 2512 / DPS 645 / Upgrade cost 236000
Level 60: HP 2575 / DPS 658 / Upgrade cost 240000
Grand Warden
Level 21: HP 1530 / DPS 115 / Upgrade cost 10200000
Level 22: HP 1561 / DPS 120 / Upgrade cost 10400000
Level 23: HP 1593 / DPS 125 / Upgrade cost 10600000
Level 24: HP 1625 / DPS 130 / Upgrade cost 10800000
Level 25: HP 1658 / DPS 136 / Upgrade cost 11000000
Level 26: HP 1692 / DPS 142 / Upgrade cost 11200000
Level 27: HP 1726 / DPS 148 / Upgrade cost 11400000
Level 28: HP 1761 / DPS 154 / Upgrade cost 11600000
Level 29: HP 1797 / DPS 161 / Upgrade cost 11800000
Level 30: HP 1833 / DPS 168 / Upgrade cost 12000000
Stay tuned for one final (electrifying!) reveal tomorrow...