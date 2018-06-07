Supercell logo
7 Jun 2018
Blog – Clash of Clans

Town Hall 12: New Troop Levels!

Hey Chief!

Continuing on with our Town Hall 12 update previews, today’s sneak peek gives you a glimpse into the new levels your troops can be upgraded to when you reach TH12. We have added new visual elements to many of the troops as well!

Unlocking at Laboratory level 9:

  • Barbarian level 8: HP 140 / DPS 34 / training cost 300

  • Archer level 8: HP 52 / DPS 28 / training cost 600

Unlocking at Laboratory level 10:

  • Giant level 9: HP 1660 / DPS 64 / training cost
    4500

  • Wall Breaker level 8: HP 70 / DPS 100 / training cost
    4500

  • Balloon level 8: HP 840 / DPS 236 / training cost
    5500

  • Wizard level 9: HP 230 / DPS 230 / training cost
    5500

  • Dragon level 7: HP 3600 / DPS 310 / training cost
    30000

  • P.E.K.K.A level 8: HP 6300 / DPS 610 / training cost
    39000

  • Minion level 8: HP 96 / DPS 62 / training cost
    13

  • Hogrider level 8: HP 810 / DPS 148 / training cost
    140

  • Valkyrie level 7: HP 1300 / DPS 178 / training cost 250

  • Golem level 8: HP 7200 / DPS 66 / training cost
    975

  • Witch level 4: HP 440 / DPS 160 / training cost
    550

  • Lava Hound level 5: HP 7600 / DPS 18 / training cost
    630

  • Bowler level 4: HP 390 / DPS 90 / training cost
    190

  • Baby Dragon level 6: HP 1700 / DPS 125 / training cost
    20000

  • Miner level 6: HP 870 / DPS 120 / training cost
    6400

New Hero Levels:

Not only will your troops have new levels to attain, your Heroes will have 10 more levels available for upgrading.


Barbarian King

Level 51: HP 5843 / DPS 339 / Upgrade cost 203,000

Level 52: HP 5990 / DPS 346 / Upgrade cost 206,000

Level 53: HP 6140 / DPS 353 / Upgrade cost 209000

Level 54: HP 6294 / DPS 361 / Upgrade cost 212000

Level 55: HP 6452 / DPS 369 / Upgrade cost 215000

Level 56: HP 6614 / DPS 377 / Upgrade cost 218000

Level 57: HP 6780 / DPS 385 / Upgrade cost 221000

Level 58: HP 6950 / DPS 393 / Upgrade cost 224000

Level 59: HP 7124 / DPS 401 / Upgrade cost 227000

Level 60: HP 7303 / DPS 410 / Upgrade cost 230000


Archer Queen

Level 51: HP 2058 / DPS 547 / Upgrade cost 204000

Level 52: HP 2110 / DPS 558 / Upgrade cost 208000

Level 53: HP 2163 / DPS 570 / Upgrade cost 212000

Level 54: HP 2218 / DPS 582 / Upgrade cost 216000

Level 55: HP 2274 / DPS 594 / Upgrade cost 220000

Level 56: HP 2331 / DPS 606 / Upgrade cost 224000

Level 57: HP 2390 / DPS 619 / Upgrade cost 228000

Level 58: HP 2450 / DPS 632 / Upgrade cost 232000

Level 59: HP 2512 / DPS 645 / Upgrade cost 236000

Level 60: HP 2575 / DPS 658 / Upgrade cost 240000


Grand Warden

Level 21: HP 1530 / DPS 115 / Upgrade cost 10200000

Level 22: HP 1561 / DPS 120 / Upgrade cost 10400000

Level 23: HP 1593 / DPS 125 / Upgrade cost 10600000

Level 24: HP 1625 / DPS 130 / Upgrade cost 10800000

Level 25: HP 1658 / DPS 136 / Upgrade cost 11000000

Level 26: HP 1692 / DPS 142 / Upgrade cost 11200000

Level 27: HP 1726 / DPS 148 / Upgrade cost 11400000

Level 28: HP 1761 / DPS 154 / Upgrade cost 11600000

Level 29: HP 1797 / DPS 161 / Upgrade cost 11800000

Level 30: HP 1833 / DPS 168 / Upgrade cost 12000000



Stay tuned for one final (electrifying!) reveal tomorrow...