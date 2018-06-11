Deliver your Clan Castle reinforcements directly into the heart of your enemy’s base!

Siege Machines are mobile Clan Castles trained in the Siege Workshop, a new building available to Town Hall 12 players and will carry and protect your Clan Castle reinforcements into combat. While the Siege Workshop can only be built by Town Hall 12 villages, Siege Machines can be donated to Clan mates of Clan Castle level 6 or higher.



The Wall Wrecker

The Wall Wrecker will plow through Wall pieces (doing damage x10) and will hammer away at any other building along its path. Not only does the Wall Wrecker provide a way to shield your Clan Castle troops from oncoming assaults, it opens up new strategies for funneling your army as the Wrecker clears the way to victory!

Battle Blimp

The Battle Blimp soars over your enemy’s defenses. As it beelines directly for the enemy Town Hall, the Battle Blimp will drop a continuous barrage of bombs. The Battle Blimp is much faster than the Wall Wrecker but will take less damage before it ultimately is forced to drop its payload.

You can still choose to deploy your Clan Castle troops normally by pressing the Clan Badge icon and attack the old-fashioned way…or…you can choose to SMASH your way to the Town Hall with a SIEGE MACHINE!

When you deploy your Siege Machine, your Clan Castle troops are automatically placed inside and will remain inside until one of three things happens: 1) they reach the enemy Town Hall 2) the Siege Machine is destroyed or 3) you can self-destruct the Siege Machine to manually deploy your troops.