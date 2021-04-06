Welcome back as we dive into the first major update of 2021 for Clash of Clans, and you can believe it’s a massive one! We’re bringing out the big guns for this update with the release of Town Hall level 14!



We’ve got new Defense levels, new Hero levels, new Troop levels, and much more that we cannot wait to show you!

But let’s start with this absolute unit we’re all in awe of: Town Hall 14. This jungle-themed Town Hall has ancient pictograms and hieroglyphs on its crenelations that surely shares secrets of ancient Clash wisdom.



There’s just so much to upgrade in this update so let’s just dive right into it.

