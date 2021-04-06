Supercell logo
Back to Clash of Clans News
6 Apr 2021
Blog – Clash of Clans

Town Hall 14 Is On The Way!

Hey again Chief!

Welcome back as we dive into the first major update of 2021 for Clash of Clans, and you can believe it’s a massive one! We’re bringing out the big guns for this update with the release of Town Hall level 14!

We’ve got new Defense levels, new Hero levels, new Troop levels, and much more that we cannot wait to show you!

But let’s start with this absolute unit we’re all in awe of: Town Hall 14. This jungle-themed Town Hall has ancient pictograms and hieroglyphs on its crenelations that surely shares secrets of ancient Clash wisdom.

There’s just so much to upgrade in this update so let’s just dive right into it.

Town Hall 14

Upgrade TimeUpgrade CostStorage Capacity (Gold)Storage Capacity (Elixir)Storage Capacity (Dark Elixir)Hit Points
20 days16M Gold2M Gold2M Elixir20K Dark Elixir8900


Town Hall 14 Giga Inferno

Town Hall 14 will still have a Giga Inferno that can be upgraded 5 levels. However, when the Town Hall is destroyed, it’ll now drop a Poison Bomb that deals damage, slows enemy attacks and movement speed.

Note! If you like numbers and would like to see all the detailed stats of the upcoming new levels listed below, check out our Forum post HERE.

Upgrading to Town Hall 14 unlocks...

  • 25x Wall pieces

  • 1x Air Bomb

  • 1x Seeking Air Mine

  • 1x Skeleton Trap

  • 1x Bomb

  • 1x Giant Bomb

New Defense/Building/Trap Levels

  • Level 12 Laboratory

  • Level 10 Clan Castle

  • Level 15 Gold Storage

  • Level 15 Elixir Storage

  • Level 9 Dark Elixir Storage

  • Level 20 Cannon

  • Level 13 Hidden Tesla

  • Level 9 Bomb Tower

  • Level 8 Inferno Tower

  • Level 5 Eagle Artillery

  • Level 3 Scattershot

  • Level 10 Bomb

  • Level 15 Wall

New Hero Levels

  • Barbarian King Level 80 → Iron Fist Level 16

  • Archer Queen Level 80 → Royal Cloak Level 16

  • Grand Warden Level 55 → Eternal Tome + Life Aura Level 11

  • Royal Champion Level 30 → Seeking Shield Level 6

New Troop Levels

  • Level 10 Barbarian

  • Level 10 Archer

  • Level 10 Wall Breaker

  • Level 7 Healer

  • Level 8 Baby Dragon

  • Level 10 Minion

  • Level 9 Valkyrie

  • Level 6 Ice Golem

New Spell Levels

  • Level 7 Clone

  • Level 8 Poison

Balance Changes

  • Level 6 Clone Spell house space effect has been increased from 33 to 34

  • Super Giant HP has been reduced by 200

  • Super Minion DPS has been decreased by 50. HP has been increased by 100

  • Inferno Dragon level 2 DPS has been decreased from 80-1600 to 79-1580 and HP reduced by 50

  • Inferno Dragon beam cooldown time has been increased from 0.5s to 0.6s

  • Increase max Spell donation count by 1 for Clans of Level 4 and above

  • Level 8 Inferno Tower will have 6 beams while in Multi-Inferno mode

Stay tuned for our next look into the Spring 2021 Update Thursday, April 8th, where we’ll dive into the coming quality of life improvements you can expect in this update!

Clash On!