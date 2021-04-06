Welcome back as we dive into the first major update of 2021 for Clash of Clans, and you can believe it’s a massive one! We’re bringing out the big guns for this update with the release of Town Hall level 14!
We’ve got new Defense levels, new Hero levels, new Troop levels, and much more that we cannot wait to show you!
But let’s start with this absolute unit we’re all in awe of: Town Hall 14. This jungle-themed Town Hall has ancient pictograms and hieroglyphs on its crenelations that surely shares secrets of ancient Clash wisdom.
There’s just so much to upgrade in this update so let’s just dive right into it.
|Upgrade Time
|Upgrade Cost
|Storage Capacity (Gold)
|Storage Capacity (Elixir)
|Storage Capacity (Dark Elixir)
|Hit Points
|20 days
|16M Gold
|2M Gold
|2M Elixir
|20K Dark Elixir
|8900
Town Hall 14 Giga Inferno
Town Hall 14 will still have a Giga Inferno that can be upgraded 5 levels. However, when the Town Hall is destroyed, it’ll now drop a Poison Bomb that deals damage, slows enemy attacks and movement speed.
Note! If you like numbers and would like to see all the detailed stats of the upcoming new levels listed below, check out our Forum post HERE.
25x Wall pieces
1x Air Bomb
1x Seeking Air Mine
1x Skeleton Trap
1x Bomb
1x Giant Bomb
Level 12 Laboratory
Level 10 Clan Castle
Level 15 Gold Storage
Level 15 Elixir Storage
Level 9 Dark Elixir Storage
Level 20 Cannon
Level 13 Hidden Tesla
Level 9 Bomb Tower
Level 8 Inferno Tower
Level 5 Eagle Artillery
Level 3 Scattershot
Level 10 Bomb
Level 15 Wall
Barbarian King Level 80 → Iron Fist Level 16
Archer Queen Level 80 → Royal Cloak Level 16
Grand Warden Level 55 → Eternal Tome + Life Aura Level 11
Royal Champion Level 30 → Seeking Shield Level 6
Level 10 Barbarian
Level 10 Archer
Level 10 Wall Breaker
Level 7 Healer
Level 8 Baby Dragon
Level 10 Minion
Level 9 Valkyrie
Level 6 Ice Golem
Level 7 Clone
Level 8 Poison
Level 6 Clone Spell house space effect has been increased from 33 to 34
Super Giant HP has been reduced by 200
Super Minion DPS has been decreased by 50. HP has been increased by 100
Inferno Dragon level 2 DPS has been decreased from 80-1600 to 79-1580 and HP reduced by 50
Inferno Dragon beam cooldown time has been increased from 0.5s to 0.6s
Increase max Spell donation count by 1 for Clans of Level 4 and above
Level 8 Inferno Tower will have 6 beams while in Multi-Inferno mode
Stay tuned for our next look into the Spring 2021 Update Thursday, April 8th, where we’ll dive into the coming quality of life improvements you can expect in this update!
