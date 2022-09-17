Welcome to the Clash Fest "Two to Tango" Challenge Level blog post! This time, there won't be a daily leaderboard! Every player who gets a three-star in the challenge will be included in a raffle for a sweet Clash prize: Clash merch boxes to the winner and their clan mates.

The winner of the raffle will receive a message to their in-game inbox (envelope icon at top left corner) to notify them about the win and to give instructions for how to claim the prize.