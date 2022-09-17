Welcome to the Clash Fest "Two to Tango" Challenge Level blog post! This time, there won't be a daily leaderboard! Every player who gets a three-star in the challenge will be included in a raffle for a sweet Clash prize: Clash merch boxes to the winner and their clan mates.
The winner of the raffle will receive a message to their in-game inbox (envelope icon at top left corner) to notify them about the win and to give instructions for how to claim the prize.
#4 Challenge Level: "Two To Tango" by Judo Sloth
Raffle prize among everyone who tripled (no leaderboard): Clash merch boxes to the winner and their clan mates
NOTE:
The winner will receive an in-game message (envelope icon at top left corner of the home village) with instructions how to claim their prize.
Clash Fest #4 Challenge "Two to Tango" by Judo Sloth winner is HARQUEYS! Clash merch boxes are on the way to the winner and clan mates!
Three more Clash Fest Challenges remain, so still plenty of opportunities to win some cool Clash prizes!