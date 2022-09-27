We wanted to give you a heads-up in advance that in our upcoming October update we will be making some changes to the Barracks system!



Here is what’s changing:

We will remove extra Barracks and Dark Barracks buildings and only keep one of each. The highest level building will be kept, and in case all the highest level buildings are under construction you will keep the one with the shortest upgrade time left.



All production buildings (Barracks, Dark Barracks, Spell Factory, Dark Spell Factory and Siege Workshop) will now be able to keep training units when under upgrade. Instead of stopping completely they’ll continue training at 50% of their normal speed.