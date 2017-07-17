Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy will be updated, effective on 1 August, 2017.





Here is a brief summary of some of the changes:





Terms of Service

We have made clarifications around the ownership rights, licenses and value associated with Virtual Items.

We have also made some other changes and clarifications to make the document easier to read and comprehend.



Privacy Policy

We have provided some clarifications on the information that is collected from you during your use of our games, including through in-game advertising and analytics.

We also now give more detailed information on your choices regarding ad targeting and data use, especially on how you can opt out from targeted advertising.



Please take some time to peruse these documents (always available at www.supercell.com and in-game under Settings). These important documents govern your relationship with our games, containing beneficial information for anyone who chooses to play.









Read the full documents:



