Hey Chiefs,

This week’s maintenance is going to bring a couple changes which we’ve listed below.







Clan War Matchmaking

As we have mentioned recently, there have been changes to the Clan War matchmaking algorithm that have been in development for the past few weeks. Those changes will be going live with this maintenance. The implementation of these changes are intended to create a greater sense of fair matches based on your opponents’ equivalent difficulty. We will be closely monitoring its performance to make sure match equality is improved without impacting search times severely.



Read more about these changes!





Cannon Cart (Builder Base)

We are including the following balance changes to the Cannon Cart:

Movement speed increased by 33%

First shot is fired after 0.4 seconds (speed increased from 1.2 seconds)

Increase the range of Cannon Cart’s Last Stand ability by 1 tile



Clash on!

The Clash of Clans Team