Of course a Wizard would never rely on help to run a Village. Maybe his pyromaniac powers (and glorious hair) will save the village…or maybe he’ll reduce everything to ash and dust. But at least he’ll look fabulous as it goes up in flames.
Beginning at Town Hall 5, you can purchase the Wizard’s Birthday Boom spell that stuns and damages enemies and buildings with the following stats:
Duration: 2 seconds
Range: 2.5 tile radius
Damage: 232 to 400 (+28 damage per Town Hall level)
Does 30% less damage to Town Hall
While the Wizard is setting flames to the village, the Builder is enjoying his time in Huntington Beach, soaking up sunshine in California. Who can blame him?