The Clash of Clans team has been hard at work building a new platform for the inbox. Now everything is accessible directly from the game! That means faster communication and more of it.

We’ll be filling the ‘News’ tab with game updates, balancing notes, videos and more, so you can easily stay up to speed on all things Clash. Check out the featured area for major events, or click over to the ‘Events’ tab to see current and future happenings.