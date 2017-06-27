The Clash of Clans team has been hard at work building a new platform for the inbox. Now everything is accessible directly from the game! That means faster communication and more of it.
We’ll be filling the ‘News’ tab with game updates, balancing notes, videos and more, so you can easily stay up to speed on all things Clash. Check out the featured area for major events, or click over to the ‘Events’ tab to see current and future happenings.
From firing your first Cannon to climbing the last trophy league, we want this inbox to be a real resource for real Clashers. With the community’s help, we’re working on a new section where you’ll find all the strategies, guides, tools and tips you’ll need to progress with less confusion and fewer headaches. We’ll let you know when it arrives!
New projects are like new troop combos: you’ve got to work out the kinks. We’ll be looking to you for input as the inbox evolves so we can make this platform the best it can be. Let us know what you think, Chief!
Clash On!
The Clash of Clans Team