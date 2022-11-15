Stuart here, your local friendly neighborhood Clash of Clans Game Lead. It’s been great to see so many of you enjoying all the additions and changes that came recently with the Town Hall 15 Update. We’re currently working on our next update that will be with you in December but today I want to talk about something we’ll bring you in the first half of next year: Builder Base 2.0.



We’ve heard and agree with your feedback that the current Builder Base doesn’t live up to its potential. In the past we made some smaller tweaks that improved some things but these weren't enough. After lots of discussions inside and outside the team and following the team’s experience making Clan Capital, we decided the best course of action is to do a big rework of the Builder Base. We are sure this big top-to-bottom rework will get Builder Base in a much better place overall.



In our discussions we’ve come up with some things we think are great about the current Builder Base and need to be kept and also problems that absolutely must be fixed. By reinforcing the positives and eliminating the negatives, we feel we can make a new Builder Base experience that current fans enjoy more and is more players’ favorite part of the game.



Here’s a few of those best things about Builder Base we want to reinforce:

