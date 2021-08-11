Level 4 Dragon hit points increased from 2600 to 2700. The intention behind this HP increase is to help TH8 players, where Dragons are still very effective, transition to TH9 where Dragons start to lose their effectiveness.

Level 9 Valkyries hit points increased from 1850 to 1900. Our intention is to make Valkyries a more attractive option for TH14 players.

Seeking Air Mine projectile speed increased from 2.5 to 3.5 tiles per second. The goal of this balance change is to make Seeking Air Mine attacks more consistent and predictable against Battle Blimps that have a movement speed of 2.25 tiles per second