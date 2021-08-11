We’ve got some balance changes we’ll be implementing in an upcoming maintenance. The coming balance changes are listed below along with our reasoning behind each change.
Level 4 Dragon hit points increased from 2600 to 2700.
The intention behind this HP increase is to help TH8 players, where Dragons are still very effective, transition to TH9 where Dragons start to lose their effectiveness.
Level 9 Valkyries hit points increased from 1850 to 1900.
Our intention is to make Valkyries a more attractive option for TH14 players.
Seeking Air Mine projectile speed increased from 2.5 to 3.5 tiles per second.
The goal of this balance change is to make Seeking Air Mine attacks more consistent and predictable against Battle Blimps that have a movement speed of 2.25 tiles per second
X-Bow range while in ‘Air & Ground Mode’ increased by 0.5 tiles, from 11.0 to 11.5.
Although the current meta leans towards air-heavy attacks, most X-Bows remain set to “Ground Mode”. The goal of the extended range is to make Air & Ground Mode X-Bows more effective against air attacks. Additional note: Because the in-game statistics do not show decimal places for the range, the X-Bow range will display as 11, even though it has been increased to 11.5.
Because the listed changes will affect game mechanics, all replays will be wiped during the upcoming maintenance, we apologize for the inconvenience!
Clash On!