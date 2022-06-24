We’ve got a series of Quality of Life improvements we’re adding in this Summer update and we can’t wait for you to dive into the details.
Today we’re sharing the upcoming balance changes that are going into the game. First, we fixed the Clan Capital Raid Medal max capacity and those details are listed below.
And lastly, an important announcement about the in-game national flags.
The cap of 5000 Raid Medals is now correctly enforced. Raid Medals above the cap are converted into gems at the exchange rate of 1 gem per 100 Raid Medals.
The Clash Universe is a fantasy realm with a cast of wild, zany, and often humorous characters. And while some things in Clash may draw ideas from various inspirations, we want to keep the Clash Universe separate from real life references.
All national flags are now removed from Clash of Clans. Any flags that have been purchased have been refunded.
Fictional flags still remain in the game.
In this update we’ve introduced a bevy of balance changes! Read on:
|Level
|Old HP
|New HP
|9
|4000
|3500
|10
|5500
|4000
|11
|7000
|5000
|12
|8500
|7000
|13
|10,000
|9000
|14
|11,500
|11,000
|Level
|Old DPS
|New DPS
|16
|116
|112
|17
|122
|120
|Level Old DPS
|Old DPS
|New DPS
|6
|155
|150
|7
|175
|170
|Level
|Old DPS
|New DPS
|6
|82-2000
|80-1950
|Level
|Old DPS
|New DPS
|5
|200
|208
|6
|228
|232
|7
|248
|252
|8
|270
|280
|9
|290
|325
|Level
|Old HP
|New HP
|9
|900
|950
|10
|1000
|1100
|11
|1100
|1300
|12
|1200
|1500
|13
|1400
|1700
|14
|1600
|1950
Eagle Artillery activation housing space consistently set to 200 for all levels
|Level
|Old HP
|New HP
|2
|3400
|3500
|3
|3800
|4000
|4
|4300
|4500
|5
|4800
|5000
|6
|5300
|5500
|7
|5700
|5900
|Level
|Old DPS
|New DPS
|7
|160
|155
|8
|190
|170
|Level
|Old DPS
|New DPS
|7
|50
|55
|8
|57
|62
|9
|64
|70
|10
|72
|78
Reduced direct hit damage radius
Increased duration of fire damage from 20 to 30 seconds
|Level
|Old Max Fire DPS
|New Max Fire DPS
|1
|120
|80
|2
|140
|95
|3
|160
|105
|4
|180
|120
Reduce Super Wall Breaker death damage to match with adjusted Wall HP.
|Level
|Old HP
|New HP
|1
|290
|325
|2
|310
|350
|3
|350
|385
|4
|390
|420
|5
|430
|455
|Level
|Old HP
|New HP
|5
|1200
|1300
|6
|1300
|1500
|7
|1450
|1650
|8
|1650
|1800
|9
|1900
|2000
Attack speed changed from 1.8 to 1.1 seconds.
Movement speed decreased from 3.5 to 3 tiles per second.
Rage radius increased from 3.5 to 4 tiles.
|Level
|Old HP
|New HP
|7
|2000
|2400
|8
|2300
|2700
|9
|2500
|2900
|Level
|Old Cap
|New Cap
|1
|18
|22
|2
|21
|24
|3
|24
|26
|4
|27
|28
Destroyed Siege Carts are immune to Heal Spell
|Level
|Old Spawn Count
|New Spawn Count
|1
|11
|12
|2
|12
|13
|3
|13
|14
|4
|14
|15
|5
|15
|16
|6
|16
|17
Stay tuned for tomorrow's preview of a few changes coming to Clan Capital!