24 Jun 2022
Balance Changes Now Live

Hey Chief!

We’ve got a series of Quality of Life improvements we’re adding in this Summer update and we can’t wait for you to dive into the details.

Today we’re sharing the upcoming balance changes that are going into the game. First, we fixed the Clan Capital Raid Medal max capacity and those details are listed below.
And lastly, an important announcement about the in-game national flags.

Clan Capital Raid Medal Capacity

The cap of 5000 Raid Medals is now correctly enforced. Raid Medals above the cap are converted into gems at the exchange rate of 1 gem per 100 Raid Medals.

National Flags

The Clash Universe is a fantasy realm with a cast of wild, zany, and often humorous characters. And while some things in Clash may draw ideas from various inspirations, we want to keep the Clash Universe separate from real life references.

All national flags are now removed from Clash of Clans. Any flags that have been purchased have been refunded.

Fictional flags still remain in the game.

Balance Changes

In this update we’ve introduced a bevy of balance changes! Read on:

Walls

LevelOld HPNew HP
940003500
1055004000
1170005000
1285007000
1310,0009000
1411,50011,000

Archer Tower

LevelOld DPSNew DPS
16116112
17122120

X-Bow

Level Old DPSOld DPSNew DPS
6155150
7175170

Inferno Tower

LevelOld DPSNew DPS
682-200080-1950

Red Air Bombs

LevelOld DPSNew DPS
5200208
6228232
7248252
8270280
9290325

Mortar

LevelOld HPNew HP
9900950
1010001100
1111001300
1212001500
1314001700
1416001950

Eagle Artillery

  • Eagle Artillery activation housing space consistently set to 200 for all levels

P.E.K.K.A

LevelOld HPNew HP
234003500
338004000
443004500
548005000
653005500
757005900

Sneaky Goblin

LevelOld DPSNew DPS
7160155
8190170

Giant

LevelOld DPSNew DPS
75055
85762
96470
107278

Flame Flinger

  • Reduced direct hit damage radius

  • Increased duration of fire damage from 20 to 30 seconds

LevelOld Max Fire DPSNew Max Fire DPS
112080
214095
3160105
4180120

Super Wall Breaker

  • Reduce Super Wall Breaker death damage to match with adjusted Wall HP.

Bowler

LevelOld HPNew HP
1290325
2310350
3350385
4390420
5430455

Valkyrie

LevelOld HPNew HP
512001300
613001500
714501650
816501800
919002000

Super Valkyrie

  • Attack speed changed from 1.8 to 1.1 seconds.

  • Movement speed decreased from 3.5 to 3 tiles per second.

  • Rage radius increased from 3.5 to 4 tiles.

LevelOld HPNew HP
720002400
823002700
925002900

Clone Spell

LevelOld CapNew Cap
11822
22124
32426
42728

Healing Spell

  • Destroyed Siege Carts are immune to Heal Spell

Skeleton Spell

LevelOld Spawn CountNew Spawn Count
11112
21213
31314
41415
51516
61617

Stay tuned for tomorrow's preview of a few changes coming to Clan Capital!