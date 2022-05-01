Fixed an issue with Hero Pets sometimes becoming invisible



Fixed Archer Queen’s animation that would occasionally cause her to twitch before her first attack



Fixed graphics of Bomb Tower that caused troops to be hidden under its crater.



Added more precision to collision detection of logs



Adjusted trap triggering rules to not require unit movement



Decrease gem cost of donating troops without the 1-gem donation perk.



Air troops now take target building size into account when selecting and attacking targets. For example 4x4 TH can now be attacked from 0.5 tiles further away than before.

