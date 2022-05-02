Welcome, everyone, to Clan Capital; where Clans build together and battle together.
Clan Capital is the central hub where the entire Clan contributes to the construction and upgrading of a massive base. Every member of a Clan will be able to contribute to building this awesome new region to strengthen its defenses and upgrade its Troops. But that’s not all! Your Clan will be able to try and defeat other Clans’ Capitals over the course of a Raid Weekend. Battle as a Clan for Capital Gold to upgrade and improve your Capital but also Raid Medals that you can use to purchase items for your own Village. You’ll even be able to purchase reinforcement Troops without having to wait for your other Clanmates to donate them!
The Clan Capital will be accessible to Clans that are Level 2 or higher. Once your Clan reaches this requirement, your Clan will unlock the ability to travel to the Capital. Furthermore, your Village must be Town Hall level 6 or higher in order to enter the Capital.
Just click the Air Ship next to the Builder Base boat and it will send you high into the clouds to a distant new land for your Clan to explore!
Each Clan’s Capital is comprised of a series of different Districts. Each District features its own unique theme with unique aesthetics, Defenses, Troops, and function to give the Districts their own distinct feel. Because each District is different, how you conquer enemy Districts will depend on your attack strategies. So coordinating attacks with your Clan is essential if you want to ensure the best success during a Raid Weekend.
At the core of each District is a District Hall. This is the functional equivalent of a Town Hall in your Village. District Halls can be upgraded using Capital Gold and the level of the Buildings in a District is determined by the level of the District Hall. The higher level your District Hall is, the more you can upgrade the buildings of that District.
Districts
Capital Peak - The beating heart of your Clan’s Capital. The Capital Peak is the most important District and the first District you unlock when you unlock access to the Clan Capital. Upgrading your Capital Hall, similar to the District Halls of other Districts, will allow your Clan to unlock new Districts. The max level of your Capital Hall determines the max level of your District Halls.
Barbarian Camp - A savage District that smells of meat roasting over an open flame and anger. Unlocks at Capital Hall level 2
Sneaky Archer Barracks - Allows you to unlock and upgrade Sneaky Archers
Battle Ram Barracks - Allows you to unlock and upgrade Battle Rams
Super Giant Barracks - Allows you to unlock and upgrade Super Giants
Super Barbarian Barracks - Allows you to unlock and upgrade Super Barbarians
Minion Barracks - Allows you to unlock and upgrade Minions
Army Camps - Unlock 3 Army Camps in this District
Wizard Valley - A nexus of unstable magics. Tread carefully lest you get caught up in Wizard’s arcane experimentation. Unlocks at Capital Hall level 3
Heal Spell Factory - Allows you to unlock and upgrade Healing Spell
Jump Spell Factory - Allows you to unlock and upgrade Jump Spell
Spell Storage - Upgrades your Spell capacity for Capital Raids
Super Wizard Barracks - Allows you to unlock and upgrade Super Wizards
Army Camp - Unlock 1 Army Camp to increase the size of your Capital Army
Balloon Lagoon - The high pitched whine of deflating balloons permeates the air followed by high pitched voices and helium gas is abundant here. Unlocks at Capital Hall level 4
Skeleton Barrel Barracks - Allows you to unlock and upgrade Skeleton Barrels
Rocket Balloon Barracks - Allows you to unlock and upgrade Rocket Balloons
Flying Fortress Yard - Allows you to unlock and upgrade the massive Flying Fortress
Lightning Spell Factory - Allows you to unlock and upgrade Lightning Spell
Builder’s Workshop - Builder’s mountain retreat where he comes to tinker and toil, coming up with all kinds of cooky inventions you can unleash upon your foes. Unlocks at Capital Hall level 5
Raid Cart Barracks - Allows you to unlock and upgrade Raid Cart
Super P.E.K.K.A Barracks - Allows you to unlock and upgrade Super P.E.K.K.A
Frost Spell Factory - Allows you to unlock and upgrade Frost Spell
Dragon Cliffs - Leather wings and squealing hogs makes being in this area for any long duration results in insomnia and tinnitus. Unlocks at Capital Hall level 6
Super Dragon Barracks - Allows you to unlock and upgrade Super Dragon
Hog Raider Barracks - Allows you to unlock and upgrade Hog Raiders
Rage Spell Factory - Allows you to unlock and upgrade Rage Spell
Army Camp - Unlock 1 Army Camp to increase the size of your Capital Army
Golem Quarry - The ground shakes and shudders with the footfalls of giant stone creations. Only the most advanced Clans can sufficiently handle the unbridled dynamism of this last district. Unlocks at Capital Hall level 7
Mountain Golem Quarry - Allows you to unlock and upgrade the titanic Mountain Golem
In this update we are introducing a couple new resources: Capital Gold and Raid Medals. Capital Gold is a brand new currency you’ll need in order to restore Ruins and upgrade your Capital Buildings. When you unlock a brand new District, instead of purchasing Buildings, Walls, Defenses, Traps, etc. you’ll find your recently unlocked District to be covered in ancient Ruins. Spending Capital Gold on these Ruins will allow you to build specific Capital Buildings and Defenses. Upgrading your Capital with Clan Gold is instantaneous with no upgrade time!
The Forge
The Forge is a brand new building that unlocks at Town Hall level 6 and you’ll find the Forge next to the Air Ship that takes you to your Clan Capital. This structure allows you to manufacture and collect small amounts of Capital Gold, the resource needed to upgrade your Capital buildings, every day. Additionally, high-level Town Hall players will be able to assign Builders in order to exchange resources for Capital Gold, which means you will need a free Builder to convert resources into Capital Gold. Additionally, the Builder Boost from the Gold Pass as well as Builder Potions will speed up and reduce the time required to craft Capital Gold at the Forge. You can also complete a Capital Gold conversion in progress by using Gems.
Capital Raid Weekends
Capital Gold is one of the rewards for participating in Clan Capital Raids. We’ll share more on that information later.
Season Challenges & Special Events
With Capital Gold being a brand new resource, we’ll make sure there’ll be opportunities to earn Capital Gold through Season Challenges and other events.
When you visit your Clan Capital, there is no Shop to purchase Buildings, Defenses, Traps, etc. Most purchasable and upgradeable Buildings start off as moss-covered Ruins. All Ruins are visible in each District and will denote what kind of Building will be unlocked when the Ruins are restored, whether it’s a new kind of Barrack that unlocks a specific Troop or a new Capital Defense that aids in protecting your Clan’s massive Districts. Some Ruins even unlock moveable decorations!
The more you contribute to your Clan Capital, you will be rewarded with a new XP type system called Reputation. It’s a good way to keep track of who has contributed the most to your Clan’s Capital.
Players can contribute whatever amount of Capital Gold they have. When the required amount is reached, the Ancient Builder will instantly upgrade the Building. However, be aware that the Builder Boost from the Gold Pass does NOT reduce the Capital Gold price for restoring Ruins and upgrading Buildings in the Clan Capital.
Capital Raids are epic battles where you can test your entire Clan’s might against an enemy’s Capital. As we stated above, in the Clan Capital, Clans build together and battle together - and it’s never more true than during Capital Raids.
Capital Raids will occur over the weekend. Raid Weekends are expected to begin every Friday and will end on the following Monday. Collectively called “Raid Weekends” your Clan will engage in epic battles to conquer as many Districts and Capitals as possible, earning Capital Gold and Raid Medals as rewards.
Clan Leaders and Co-Leaders can opt your Clan in to participate in a Raid Weekend. If your Clan is opted in, when the Raid Weekend begins your Clan will be matched against another Clan Capital. However, Raid Weekends are not directed head-to-head battles where your opposing Clan is attacking your Capital. Think of it more like normal Multiplayer matches where you attack another player’s base but they aren’t attacking yours.
Damage during a Capital Raid is persistent. This means when you attack a District and don’t destroy it, your Clanmate will be able to pick up right where you left off. For example, if you were able to get a 50% 2-Star score on your Raid attack, when your Clanmate attacks that same District they will start off at 50% 2-Stars already on the scoreboard.
Additionally, Traps will not re-arm between attacks. So any Traps that were triggered by a previous attack will remain triggered.
Finally, Spells will also remain for one attack after they are cast. For example, if you drop a Healing Spell, when your Clanmate attacks next that Healing Spell will still be on the ground for your Clanmate’s attack.
Each player will have 5 attacks over the course of the entire Raid Weekend. If a player manages to destroy a District, you will earn a one-time reward of a Bonus Attack. You can earn only ONE Bonus Attack per Raid Weekend.
Destroying Buildings will reward players with Capital Gold. Only destroyed Buildings will yield Capital Gold. If you are the player to destroy a District, any remaining Troops (whether they’ve been deployed or not) will also net you additional Capital Gold. The total reward is calculated on the housing space total of the Troops.
When your Clan manages to completely destroy all the Districts including the Capital Peak, your Clan will be given another Clan Capital to destroy. At the end of the Raid Weekend, players who participated in the Raid will earn Raid Medals based on the destroyed Districts and how well their Districts managed to defend against enemy attacks.
Once you are locked in to a Raid Weekend, you are not able to participate in another Clan’s Raid until the weekend is over.
Matchmaking is based on the levels of the Buildings in the Capital.
Every Clan member will have access to the Troops and Spells unlocked in your Clan’s Capital regardless of Town Hall level or rank. If your Clan unlocks Super Dragons in the Dragon Cliffs District, everyone in your Clan will be able to train Super Dragons for Capital battles.
The level of the Troops and Spells is determined by the level of Barrack/Spell Factory in your Capital. So it’s important to coordinate with your Clan on a strategy that works best to defeat different Districts. Should the first attack open with Hog Raiders to create a funnel? Or should they lead with Super Wizards and take out as many Defenses as possible, allowing your Clanmate to deliver the finishing blow with a mass Battle Ram attack?
Your Home Village and Builder Base Heroes are not available in the Clan Capital.
When you attack an enemy’s Capital, you won’t be able to immediately attack the Capital Peak to deliver a decapitating strike. You will need to work your way up through all of the other Districts and destroy them before you can make an attempt on the Capital Peak. Each District will likely require the coordination of multiple players as it will be challenging for a single player to 3-Star a District on their own without using all of their available attacks. Coordination is key.
As mentioned above, damage to a District is persistent between attacks meaning your attacks will pick up where the previous attacker left off. Spells will also remain persistent for one additional attack after they’ve been cast.
The Troop deployment zone is dynamic, based on how much of a District has been conquered. Although the deployment zone may start off small, the more territory of a District you conquer the larger the deployment zone grows allowing greater tactical advantages as the enemy District weakens.
The layout of your Clan’s Capital can be edited in the Clan Capital Layout Editor. Only your Clan’s Leader and Co-Leaders will have the authority to modify the layout of your Capital Districts. Any changes made to the layout during a Raid Weekend will not go into effect until the Raid is over. Therefore, once your Clan has created a Capital layout, any changes made to your Capital layout during a Raid Weekend won’t go into effect for any ongoing Defensive Raids. However, changes will be applied during any possible future Raids.
At the end of the Raid Weekend, your Clan will earn Raid Medals based on how well your Defenses held up against enemy attacks. So if you have a talented base builder in your Clan, this is their time to shine!
We’ve designed an armory worth of unique and new Defenses for your Clan Capital. Some will seem familiar like Giant Cannons and some are completely brand new like Blast Bow and Rocket Artillery. Check out what your enemies will be facing when you’ve unlocked all the Defenses.
Walls - We’re all familiar with how Walls function in Clash and in the Clan Capital they are no different. However, for the first time ever, we’ve introduced GATES. That’s right, these hinged Walls allow your Clan villagers to no longer need to jump over Walls to escape invading forces. Defensive units cannot jump over Walls in the Capital but they can move between different compartments via Gates.
Cannon - Your basic anti-ground defense. Functions the same as Cannons in your Home Village and Builder Base. You could say it’s…canonical.
Air Defense - One of the best anti-flying unit Defenses. Why mess with a good thing?
Super Giant Post - Imagine a Guard Post being occupied by Super Giants. Now imagine them flattening any enemies who dare tread upon their domain. Now imagine no longer. Super Giants are defensive Troops when you build a Super Giant Post.
Super Dragon Post - Where do Super Dragons go to roost when they’re not busy terrorizing the skies? To the Super Dragon Post of course! As defensive units they will rain down burning devastation from the skies!
Siege Cart Post - You would think firing cannonballs from a mobile platform on wheels would cause massive recoil. Yeah we don’t know how it doesn’t fly backwards after each shot either. Just “roll” with it.
Super Wizard Tower - Where do you put a gaggle of lightning-powered, egotistical magic users? In their own tower of course! The collective energy generated by Super Wizards in close proximity is enough to power Las Vegas.
Rocket Artillery - Why shoot one rocket when you can shoot MANY rockets?
Inferno Tower - Spicy tasting beams that melt your enemies into hot sauce.
Giant Cannon - If you thought one Giant Cannon in Builder Base was devastating, just imagine how your enemies feel when there are several on the battlefield.
Mega Tesla - Shocked? When you see the hairs on your arm start to rise, you just know the sparks will soon fly.
Bomb Tower - Forbidden bowling. It happens when Skeletons get a hold of explosive ordnance.
Multi Mortar - It’s going to be fun seeing how Builder Base defenses will be devastating on a much larger battlefield during Capital Raids.
Air Bombs - Everyone likes balloons on their birthday. Not everyone likes balloons that explode when you touch them.
Crusher - Turn your enemies into pancakes and crush the will of their attacks with these Defenses.
Blast Bow - A massive ballista that causes splash damage with its explosive attacks.
Multi Cannon - A rapid firing cannon with multiple barrels. More barrels = more fun!
Rapid Rockets - Shorter range than Air Defense but packs a mightier punch.
Zap Trap - Make enemies do an electric boogaloo when they pass in close proximity to this hazardous disco ball.
Spear Thrower - Turn both air and ground units into kebabs with a dangerous lance of disaster.
Log Trap - Just when you thought it was safe to leave the forest, imagine being mauled by a massive piece of lumber. How embarrassing!
Mines - What’s yours is yours and what’s mine is mine, unless it’s an explosive Mine. Then you can have it to yourself.
Mega Mine - Big boom.
Capital Hall - The Capital Hall has its own projectile defensive weapon that will unleash destruction and mayhem upon enemy attackers.
Capital Terrain
Each District will have unique mechanics based on the terrain of the District map.
Water - Buildings cannot be placed on water and ground Troops cannot cross water terrain. However, using a Frost Spell will create a frozen surface for your Troops to traverse across frozen water. If a ground unit would be forced to spawn on water terrain, it will automatically be relocated to the nearest land point with a 2 Tile range. If no land terrain is within 2 tiles then that spawned unit will die instantly. Flying troops can bypass water.
Cliffs - Cliff terrain demonstrates a change in elevation. Therefore ground troops cannot bypass Cliff terrain and will need to walk around it. Flying troops will be able to fly over Cliffs.
Bridges - Buildings may not be placed on a bridge. Ground units will be able to cross a bridge, but canny base builders can take advantage of the narrow passage to create choke points in your defenses to funnel enemy troops into your defensive damage.
You will be able to do District Friendly Challenges in order to test out your Clan’s Capital design skills. Anyone in the Clan can begin a District Friendly Challenge but only one Challenge per District can be active at a time. Players attacking a District during a District Challenge will attack using the Capital Army and your Clanmates can keep attacking a District until it has been 3-Starred. Even the player who initiated the Challenge can participate in the attacks!
In order to prevent copying enemy Districts to practice attacks on, District Challenges will be disabled and cannot be issued during Raid Weekends.
In the Clan Capital Update, we have improved the Trader and the wares he offers for sale. All players in a Clan will see the same items for sale at the same time with the offers changing every Tuesday. You will be able to purchase more items with Gems or you can spend your saved up Raid Medals for items on offer with the Trader, whether it’s resources or Magic Items! Purchasing items for sale using Raid Medals will subtract the amount in Raid Medals from your collection.
Are you tired of waiting for your reinforcement request to be fulfilled? Or perhaps no one in your Clan has activated that specific Super Troop you need? Well do we have the solution for you! Now you can donate Clan Castle Troops to YOURSELF using your saved up Raid Medals. Whether you need a specific Troop, Super Troop, Spell or even Siege Machines!
The cost in Raid Medals is based on the level of Troop, Spell, or Siege Machine requested. Using Raid Medals to self-donate will fill your request with the highest maximum allowed level. You can access this self-donation screen by clicking on a new button when you tap on the Clan Castle or the Clan Banner next to the path that donated Troops travel down next to the Trader.
We’ve also added a few UI changes to the Player Profile page. You’ll be able to see a player’s Reputation level as well as the total Capital contribution a player has made. This new UI change will also display the Troops unlocked for that Clan’s Capital as well as the Clan’s Capital level. Finally, you’ll be able to sort Clan members on the profile page by player Reputation.
While Clan Capital is stealing the spotlight in this update, we’ll be introducing some balance changes to the Home Village.
Level 12 Air Defense - HP increased from 1600 to 1650
Level 4 Seeking Air Mine - Damage increased from 2400 to 2500
Defensive Builder repair HP from 55/60 to 60/70 for level 3 & 4 Builder’s Hut respectively
Level 8 & 9 Super Dragon DPS decreased from 414/448 to 405/429
Super Dragon attack range decreased by 0.5 tiles
Level 4-10 Unicorn heals decreased from 59/62/65/68/71/74/77 to 58/60/62/64/66/68/70
Fixed an issue with Hero Pets sometimes becoming invisible
Fixed Archer Queen’s animation that would occasionally cause her to twitch before her first attack
Fixed graphics of Bomb Tower that caused troops to be hidden under its crater.
Added more precision to collision detection of logs
Adjusted trap triggering rules to not require unit movement
Decrease gem cost of donating troops without the 1-gem donation perk.
Air troops now take target building size into account when selecting and attacking targets. For example 4x4 TH can now be attacked from 0.5 tiles further away than before.
Ground troops now take building size into account when considering the closest targets. Earlier the closest targets would be determined based on distance to the building middle point.