9 Dec 2021
Clash of Clans Winter 2021 🔥

Hi Chief!

We’ve got a few new things that will go live during this maintenance - so without further ado let’s dive right in!

NEW SUPER TROOP: SUPER DRAGON

Look up in the sky! It’s a bird, it’s a pl...no wait, why is it angry looking? Why is it engulfed in eldritch flame? Oh no, it’s taking a deep breath.

Introducing a brand new Super Troop: Super Dragon.

Dragon has been a staple of Clash of Clans for nearly a decade. One of the best spam Troops for lower Town Hall levels and can still be found in many Clan Castles as a War donation. As an air Troop, Dragon avoids all the ugliness from Mortars and Cannons, and from Dragon’s lofty position in the sky, he’ll breathe metal-melting blasts of flame on his foes.

So what could Super Dragon possibly offer that Dragon, Baby Dragon, Inferno Dragon, Electro Dragon, Dragon Rider, or any other Draconid can’t already do? Super Dragon is the supreme Roast Master.

Though being a winged whirlwind of flame does make it hard for him to give good hugs.

  • Favorite target: Any

  • Damage type: Area Splash

  • Targets: Ground & Air

  • Housing space: 40

  • Movement speed: 14

  • Super Troop Cost: 25K Dark Elixir

  • Training time: 6 mins

LevelDPSHPTraining CostTH Level
7381620044K Elixir12
8414660048K Elixir13
9448700052K Elixir14

NEW SIEGE MACHINE: FLAME FLINGER

The Flame Flinger is a deadly contraption barely held together by spite and willpower. This little-understood wonder of siege engineering contains a payload of incendiary Fire Spirits that are flung over enemy defenses, leaving fiery destruction and mass mayhem in their wake. Although this ranged rover gives you the advantage of delivering damage from afar, it can’t take as much damage as other Siege Machines.

  • Favorite target: Defenses

  • Damage type: Area splash

  • Targets: Ground

  • Housing space: 1

  • Movement speed: 6

  • Training cost: 100,000 Gold

  • Training time: 20 mins

LevelDPSMax DPSHPLifetime
11241801700106 seconds
21372001800112 seconds
31512201900118 seconds
41652402000124 seconds

NEW LEVELS

We’ve added a couple new levels to a few buildings in this update, and released more Walls to be upgraded.

New Level: Siege Workshop

The Siege Workshop also gains an extra level at Town Hall 14 in this update.

LevelTH RequiredUpgrade CostUpgrade TimeHPSiege Capacity
61417.5M Elixir18d15003


New Collector Levels

BuildingLevelUpgrade CostUpgrade TimeHPCapacityProduction Rate
Gold Mine151.2M Elixir6d1280350K Gold6300/hr
Elixir Collector151.2M Gold6d1280350K Elixir6300/hr
Dark Elixir Drill94M Elixir7d14803600 DE160/hr

Walls

All remaining Wall segments at TH14 can now be upgraded to level 15, for a total of 325 level 15 Wall segments.


STAR BONUS CHANGES

We’re also changing the amount of loot gained from Star Bonuses. All leagues will see an increase in the amount of loot you earn when you complete your daily Star Bonus. Check out yet another table with the new rewards.


LeagueGoldElixirDark Elixir
Unranked50,00050,0000
Bronze 3100,000100,000250
Bronze 2150,000150,000500
Bronze 1200,000200,000750
Silver 3250,000250,0001000
Silver 2300,000300,0001250
Silver 1350,000350,0001500
Gold 3400,000400,0001750
Gold 2450,000450,0002000
Gold 1500,000500,0002250
Crystal 3550,000550,0002500
Crystal 2600,000600,0002750
Crystal 1650,000650,0003000
Master 3700,000700,0003250
Master 2750,000750,0003500
Master 1800,000800,0003750
Champion 3850,000850,0004000
Champion 2900,000900,0004250
Champion 1940,000940,0004500
Titan 3980,000980,0004750
Titan 21,020,0001,020,0005000
Titan 11,060,0001,060,0005250
Legendary1,100,0001,100,0005500


BALANCE CHANGES

In this patch, we’ll be introducing a few balance changes in the form of HP and DPS increases for several Troops. For the full list, please review the following tables.

Note: Blank entries on the table means no changes were made.

TroopLevelOld HPNew HPTH Level
Barbarian478857
5951058
61101259
714516010
Goblin446507
556658
676809
710110510
Giant34304506
45206007
57208008
694011009
71280130010
Wizard41301357
51561658
61751809
719019510
Hog Rider33603708
44154308
54805009
Valkyrie28008508
38509509
490010509
51100120010
61200130011


TroopLevelOld HPNew HPOld DPSNew DPSTH Level
P.E.K.K.A1280030002402608
2310034002702908
3350038003103208
4400043009
54700480010
65200530010
TroopLevelOld DPSNew DPSTH Level
Minion135387
238417
342448
446478
TroopLevelOld HPNew HPOld HealingNew HealingTH Level
Healer135366
260070042487
383090055608
465669


COST CUTS

If you haven’t seen our announcement we posted on Tuesday, we’ve slashed upgrade costs and upgrade times on numerous units. Please check out the full details here:

Part 1

Part 2