Look up in the sky! It’s a bird, it’s a pl...no wait, why is it angry looking? Why is it engulfed in eldritch flame? Oh no, it’s taking a deep breath.



Introducing a brand new Super Troop: Super Dragon.



Dragon has been a staple of Clash of Clans for nearly a decade. One of the best spam Troops for lower Town Hall levels and can still be found in many Clan Castles as a War donation. As an air Troop, Dragon avoids all the ugliness from Mortars and Cannons, and from Dragon’s lofty position in the sky, he’ll breathe metal-melting blasts of flame on his foes.



So what could Super Dragon possibly offer that Dragon, Baby Dragon, Inferno Dragon, Electro Dragon, Dragon Rider, or any other Draconid can’t already do? Super Dragon is the supreme Roast Master.



Though being a winged whirlwind of flame does make it hard for him to give good hugs.

