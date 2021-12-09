We’ve got a few new things that will go live during this maintenance - so without further ado let’s dive right in!
Look up in the sky! It’s a bird, it’s a pl...no wait, why is it angry looking? Why is it engulfed in eldritch flame? Oh no, it’s taking a deep breath.
Introducing a brand new Super Troop: Super Dragon.
Dragon has been a staple of Clash of Clans for nearly a decade. One of the best spam Troops for lower Town Hall levels and can still be found in many Clan Castles as a War donation. As an air Troop, Dragon avoids all the ugliness from Mortars and Cannons, and from Dragon’s lofty position in the sky, he’ll breathe metal-melting blasts of flame on his foes.
So what could Super Dragon possibly offer that Dragon, Baby Dragon, Inferno Dragon, Electro Dragon, Dragon Rider, or any other Draconid can’t already do? Super Dragon is the supreme Roast Master.
Though being a winged whirlwind of flame does make it hard for him to give good hugs.
Favorite target: Any
Damage type: Area Splash
Targets: Ground & Air
Housing space: 40
Movement speed: 14
Super Troop Cost: 25K Dark Elixir
Training time: 6 mins
|Level
|DPS
|HP
|Training Cost
|TH Level
|7
|381
|6200
|44K Elixir
|12
|8
|414
|6600
|48K Elixir
|13
|9
|448
|7000
|52K Elixir
|14
The Flame Flinger is a deadly contraption barely held together by spite and willpower. This little-understood wonder of siege engineering contains a payload of incendiary Fire Spirits that are flung over enemy defenses, leaving fiery destruction and mass mayhem in their wake. Although this ranged rover gives you the advantage of delivering damage from afar, it can’t take as much damage as other Siege Machines.
Favorite target: Defenses
Damage type: Area splash
Targets: Ground
Housing space: 1
Movement speed: 6
Training cost: 100,000 Gold
Training time: 20 mins
|Level
|DPS
|Max DPS
|HP
|Lifetime
|1
|124
|180
|1700
|106 seconds
|2
|137
|200
|1800
|112 seconds
|3
|151
|220
|1900
|118 seconds
|4
|165
|240
|2000
|124 seconds
We’ve added a couple new levels to a few buildings in this update, and released more Walls to be upgraded.
The Siege Workshop also gains an extra level at Town Hall 14 in this update.
|Level
|TH Required
|Upgrade Cost
|Upgrade Time
|HP
|Siege Capacity
|6
|14
|17.5M Elixir
|18d
|1500
|3
|Building
|Level
|Upgrade Cost
|Upgrade Time
|HP
|Capacity
|Production Rate
|Gold Mine
|15
|1.2M Elixir
|6d
|1280
|350K Gold
|6300/hr
|Elixir Collector
|15
|1.2M Gold
|6d
|1280
|350K Elixir
|6300/hr
|Dark Elixir Drill
|9
|4M Elixir
|7d
|1480
|3600 DE
|160/hr
All remaining Wall segments at TH14 can now be upgraded to level 15, for a total of 325 level 15 Wall segments.
We’re also changing the amount of loot gained from Star Bonuses. All leagues will see an increase in the amount of loot you earn when you complete your daily Star Bonus. Check out yet another table with the new rewards.
|League
|Gold
|Elixir
|Dark Elixir
|Unranked
|50,000
|50,000
|0
|Bronze 3
|100,000
|100,000
|250
|Bronze 2
|150,000
|150,000
|500
|Bronze 1
|200,000
|200,000
|750
|Silver 3
|250,000
|250,000
|1000
|Silver 2
|300,000
|300,000
|1250
|Silver 1
|350,000
|350,000
|1500
|Gold 3
|400,000
|400,000
|1750
|Gold 2
|450,000
|450,000
|2000
|Gold 1
|500,000
|500,000
|2250
|Crystal 3
|550,000
|550,000
|2500
|Crystal 2
|600,000
|600,000
|2750
|Crystal 1
|650,000
|650,000
|3000
|Master 3
|700,000
|700,000
|3250
|Master 2
|750,000
|750,000
|3500
|Master 1
|800,000
|800,000
|3750
|Champion 3
|850,000
|850,000
|4000
|Champion 2
|900,000
|900,000
|4250
|Champion 1
|940,000
|940,000
|4500
|Titan 3
|980,000
|980,000
|4750
|Titan 2
|1,020,000
|1,020,000
|5000
|Titan 1
|1,060,000
|1,060,000
|5250
|Legendary
|1,100,000
|1,100,000
|5500
In this patch, we’ll be introducing a few balance changes in the form of HP and DPS increases for several Troops. For the full list, please review the following tables.
Note: Blank entries on the table means no changes were made.
|Troop
|Level
|Old HP
|New HP
|TH Level
|Barbarian
|4
|78
|85
|7
|5
|95
|105
|8
|6
|110
|125
|9
|7
|145
|160
|10
|Goblin
|4
|46
|50
|7
|5
|56
|65
|8
|6
|76
|80
|9
|7
|101
|105
|10
|Giant
|3
|430
|450
|6
|4
|520
|600
|7
|5
|720
|800
|8
|6
|940
|1100
|9
|7
|1280
|1300
|10
|Wizard
|4
|130
|135
|7
|5
|156
|165
|8
|6
|175
|180
|9
|7
|190
|195
|10
|Hog Rider
|3
|360
|370
|8
|4
|415
|430
|8
|5
|480
|500
|9
|Valkyrie
|2
|800
|850
|8
|3
|850
|950
|9
|4
|900
|1050
|9
|5
|1100
|1200
|10
|6
|1200
|1300
|11
|Troop
|Level
|Old HP
|New HP
|Old DPS
|New DPS
|TH Level
|P.E.K.K.A
|1
|2800
|3000
|240
|260
|8
|2
|3100
|3400
|270
|290
|8
|3
|3500
|3800
|310
|320
|8
|4
|4000
|4300
|9
|5
|4700
|4800
|10
|6
|5200
|5300
|10
|Troop
|Level
|Old DPS
|New DPS
|TH Level
|Minion
|1
|35
|38
|7
|2
|38
|41
|7
|3
|42
|44
|8
|4
|46
|47
|8
|Troop
|Level
|Old HP
|New HP
|Old Healing
|New Healing
|TH Level
|Healer
|1
|35
|36
|6
|2
|600
|700
|42
|48
|7
|3
|830
|900
|55
|60
|8
|4
|65
|66
|9