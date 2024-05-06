It’s time to collect some Footballs with the new Clash With Haaland Medal Event!

The Clash With Haaland Medal event will be available for players that are Town Hall 6 and up, and this time, players will be collecting Footballs by doing in-game activities and progressing through the Event track. These Footballs can be converted into Golden Boot Medals and will unlock special rewards such as the new Temporary Troop: Giant Thrower & the new Temporary Spell: Yellow Card!