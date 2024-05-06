It’s time to collect some Footballs with the new Clash With Haaland Medal Event!
The Clash With Haaland Medal event will be available for players that are Town Hall 6 and up, and this time, players will be collecting Footballs by doing in-game activities and progressing through the Event track. These Footballs can be converted into Golden Boot Medals and will unlock special rewards such as the new Temporary Troop: Giant Thrower & the new Temporary Spell: Yellow Card!
Clash With Haaland Event starts:
Date: Tuesday, May 7th, 2024
Time: 08:00am UTC
Clash With Haaland Event ends:
Date: Friday, May, 24th, 2024
Time: 08:00am UTC
After the event ends on May 24th, you’ll still be able to continue accessing the Trader’s Event tab and the Medal Event Building (Football Camp) for 2 more days. This means that you’ll still be able to exchange your Golden Boot Medals for rewards until May, 26th at 08:00am UTC!
In this event you will be collecting Footballs! These can be obtained by attacking other players in Multiplayer Battles. Footballs can be collected by destroying your opponents’ Town Hall and three other buildings: Cannons, Archer Towers and Inferno Towers. These three buildings will be randomly selected. Footballs can also be collected from the Event building: Football Camp with a maximum amount of 100 Footballs per day.
Collecting Footballs will allow you to unlock special Clash With Haaland Event rewards, including Golden Boot Medals - this event’s currency that you can spend at the Trader’s Shop. Use your Golden Boot Medals to purchase the new Football Archer Queen Skin and the new Barbarian King Epic Equipment: Spiky Ball!
This new Equipment causes the Hero to shoot a Spiky Ball which smashes between buildings. The upgrade cost for this Equipment is the same as the previous epic Equipment in the Blacksmith Building.
Here are some stats for you:
|Level
|Hero DPS Increase
|Hero Hitpoints Increase
|Projectile Damage
|Number of Targets
|Blacksmith Level
|1
|35
|365
|1000
|3
|1
|2
|38
|478
|1000
|3
|1
|3
|42
|590
|1250
|6
|1
|4
|45
|703
|1250
|6
|1
|5
|49
|815
|1250
|6
|1
|6
|52
|928
|1500
|6
|1
|7
|55
|1040
|1500
|6
|1
|8
|58
|1153
|1500
|6
|1
|9
|65
|1265
|1750
|7
|1
|10
|76
|1378
|1750
|7
|1
|11
|88
|1490
|1750
|7
|1
|12
|101
|1603
|2000
|7
|1
|13
|112
|1715
|2000
|7
|3
|14
|124
|1828
|2000
|7
|3
|15
|135
|1940
|2250
|7
|3
|16
|148
|2053
|2250
|7
|5
|17
|159
|2165
|2250
|7
|5
|18
|171
|2278
|2500
|8
|5
|19
|176
|2390
|2500
|8
|7
|20
|182
|2503
|2500
|8
|7
|21
|188
|2615
|2750
|8
|7
|22
|194
|2728
|2750
|8
|7
|23
|199
|2840
|2750
|8
|7
|24
|205
|2953
|3000
|8
|7
|25
|211
|3065
|3000
|8
|9
|26
|217
|3178
|3000
|8
|9
|27
|222
|3290
|3250
|9
|9
|Amount of Footballs
|Free Rewards
|Event Pass Rewards
|100
|100 Golden Boots
|20 Glowy Ore
|300
|15% Training Boost
|500 Golden Boots
|600
|1000 Shiny Ore
|20 Glowy Ore
|1000
|Giant Thrower
|1050 Golden Boots
|1500
|150 Golden Boots
|30 Glowy Ore
|2000
|30% Training Boost
|500 Golden Boots
|2500
|1200 Shiny Ore
|30 Glowy Ore
|3000
|Yellow Card Spell
|1050 Golden Boots
|3500
|350 Golden Boots
|40 Glowy Ore
|4000
|15 Glowy Ore
|500 Golden Boots
|4750
|1300 Shiny Ore
|40 Glowy Ore
|5500
|15 Glowy Ore
|10 Starry Ore
|6250
|400 Golden Boots
|60 Glowy Ore
|7000
|30 Glowy Ore
|Victory Milk deco
|7750
|1500 Shiny Ore
|60 Glowy Ore
|8500
|100 Glowy Ore
|15 Starry Ore
|9250
|450 Golden Boots
|70 Glowy Ore
|10000
|45 Glowy Ore
|600 Golden Boots
|11000
|500 Golden Boots
|70 Glowy Ore
|12000
|150 Shiny Ore
|20 Starry Ore
|13000
|550 Golden Boots
|80 Glowy Ore
|14000
|45 Glowy Ore
|800 Golden Boots
|15000
|600 Golden Boots
|80 Glowy Ore
|16000
|Football Camp Deco
|35 Starry Ore
Once you’ve completed the Clash With Haaland reward track, there’ll be an additional bonus track where you can earn additional rewards. This bonus reward track unlocks only once you’ve completed the entire free reward track.
|Additional Football Collected
|Bonus Reward
|1000
|130 Golden Boots
|2000
|130 Golden Boots
|4000
|130 Golden Boots
|6000
|130 Golden Boots
|8000
|130 Golden Boots
|11000
|130 Golden Boots
|14000
|130 Golden Boots
|17000
|130 Golden Boots
|20000
|130 Golden Boots
|24000
|130 Golden Boots
|28000
|130 Golden Boots
|32000
|130 Golden Boots
See below the available rewards in the Trader which you can purchase by using the Golden Boots from the event - we have some juicy rewards for you including the new Football Archer Queen Skin and the new Barbarian King Hero Equipment: Spiky Ball!
|Item
|Golden Boots
|Spiky Ball Epic Equipment
|3100
|Football Archer Queen Skin
|4650
|Starry Ore
|320
|Glowy Ore
|280
|Shiny Ore
|325
|Deco #1: Trophy Ball
|1025
|Deco #2: Golden Boot
|1025
|Deco #3: Trophy Crown
|1025
|Rune of Builder Elixir
|3100
|Rune of Builder Gold
|3100
|Rune of Elixir
|3100
|Rune of Gold
|3100
|Book of Spells
|1900
|Book of Building
|1900
|Book of Fighting
|1900
|Book of Heroes
|1030
|Shovel of Obstacles
|1030
|Builder Potion
|590
|Wall rings 5x
|515
|Power Potion
|310
|Research Potion
|250
|Pet Potion
|250
|Builder Star Jar
|200
|Resource Potion
|240
|Clocktower Potion
|150
|Training Potion
|50
|Haaland House Roof
|515
|Haaland House Deco
|515
|Haaland House Walls
|515
|Haaland House Ground
|515
|Gold 90K
|15
|Elixir 90K
|15
Clash ON!