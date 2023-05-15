The newly redesigned Builder Base Update is around the corner! We have Builder Hall 10, multi-stage attacks, B.O.B, and MORE! The new Builder Base focuses on more tactical attacks, adaptability, emphasizes rewards for attacking AND defending, and most importantly - it is a ton of fun!
We couldn’t redesign Builder Base without giving players something to upgrade, right? Players who have reached Builder Hall Level 9 will be able to upgrade their Builder Base to Builder Hall Level 10. Builder Hall 10 unlocks a few brand new features like the following:
New Defense: X-Bow
New Troop: Electrofire Wizard
Laboratory allows for Troops to be upgraded to level 20
New Building levels!
Hero Machines can be upgraded to level 35
When players upgrade to Builder Hall 9, you will unlock a series of tasks. Completing all of these tasks will allow you to gain access to B.O.B, your robotic construction assistant. B.O.B imagines himself as a real Builder so don’t tell him he was constructed by Master Builder. Unlocking B.O.B will give your Home Village a new permanent 6th Builder.
In order to unlock B.O.B you will need to complete the following tasks:
Complete 3 Gear Up upgrades
Upgrade any Troop to level 18
Upgrade any Defense to level 9
Total upgrade level of all Heroes must be at least 45. Just note that the new Hero Machine starts at Level 15 when you purchase it from the shop.
If you already unlocked O.T.T.O in the previous version of Builder Base, do not worry, B.O.B will automatically replace O.T.T.O and you will have access to B.O.B right away.
So what happens with O.T.T.O? He takes up residence in O.T.T.O’s Outpost once you reach Builder Hall 6 and unlock Stage 2 of your Builder Base. He serves as a permanent 2nd Builder for your Builder Base alongside Master Builder.
Wait…Stage 2?
In this update, the biggest change we have implemented to the Builder Base is multi-stage attacks. We wanted to keep the smaller, more strategic feel of the earlier levels of Builder Halls 1-5 while being able to continue growing your Builder Base without unnecessarily increasing complexity you experienced between Builder Halls 6-9.
Builder Hall Levels 1-5 will progress relatively the same way with a few differences to how you attack and defend. However, when you reach Builder Hall Level 6 and beyond, a new facet of Builder Base opens up.
At Builder Hall Level 6, a new stage will be available to you. You will be able to move defenses from one stage to the other in order to customize your defenses - and in Builder Base, how well you defend matters! But, more on that later.
Stage 2 of Builder Base features its own central building that serves the function of your stage’s “Builder Hall”. The second stage features O.T.T.O’s Outpost. Destroying any of these buildings will earn you a single Star, just as destroying the Town Hall does in the Home Village.
When you unlock the second stage at Builder Hall Level 6, Stage 2 will contain these buildings immediately at Level 1:
O.T.T.O’s Outpost
Reinforcement Camp
Elixir Storage
Gold Storage
Elixir Pump
Gold Mine
Archer Tower
10 Walls
There is a limit to how many Defenses, Walls, and Traps each Stage is able to be placed and that limit is determined by your Builder Hall level. For example, at Builder Hall level 10:
Defenses per Stage: 14
Walls per Stage: 100
Traps per Stage: 12
The Layout Editor will also instruct you on which Buildings can be placed in each Stage. If you reach the maximum number of possible Buildings for that Stage that can be placed, the rest will be grayed out denoting they cannot be placed in that Stage.
Production Buildings such as Resource Storages have a limit to how many can be placed on each Stage, determined by your Builder Hall level. As an example at BH6 you have 2 available Elixir Storages, requiring you to place 1 Elixir Storage on each Stage.
Builder Base Walls are no longer 5-segments long. Walls are now individual segments, similar to your Home Village, giving you greater flexibility in how you design your defensive layouts!
Builder Halls 1-5
For players who are below BH6, we will try to preserve your current layouts as much as possible by moving it to the center of your Builder Base village map. If there are 4 or fewer than 4 buildings/traps that cannot fit in the smaller map size then those buildings will be randomly placed. If there are more than 4 buildings/traps that do not fit the smaller map size then the entire Builder Base layout will be placed randomly. Any additional non-active layouts will be wiped.
Builder Halls 6+
Dividing Builder Base into stages you need to conquer will still allow for more defenses to expand your Builder Base stages while creating cool new defensive strategies to thwart attackers.
Players who are already Builder Hall 6 and above (BH6+) will automatically unlock the cave entrance on the western side of the Builder Base which leads to your own second stage. In order to accommodate this, your Builder Base defenses will be randomly set for both stages. All Decorations will be stashed and any uncleared obstacles will remain where they currently are.
Additionally, any obstacles blocked by repositioned buildings/traps or from the decreased size of the map, will automatically be moved to valid but random positions. Any Tall Grass that is blocked will be removed. Any additional non-active layouts will be wiped.
One major change we have made to Builder Base battles is how you earn Bonus Loot. Under the previous version of Builder Base, the amount of loot you could earn per day was limited by the 3-Win Builder Base Bonus. That reward system has been improved with a new Builder Base Star Bonus.
Builder Base now features two different Star types: Bronze and Silver Stars. Bronze Stars are earned by defeating Stage 1 of a multi-stage attack while Silver Stars are earned from defeating Stage 2.
Getting 100% destruction on Stage 1 will give you 3 Bronze Stars while getting 100% destruction on Stage 2 will give you 3 Silver Stars, up to a total of 200% destruction and 6 stars!
Completing your Builder Base Star Bonus will earn you more loot the higher your League level. However, the number of Stars required to earn your Builder Base Star Bonus will also depend on what League you are in and will vary between requiring 7 to 12 Stars to earn your Bonus loot. The higher your League, the more Bonus loot you will earn in the form of Builder Gold and Builder Elixir.
Let us look at a few examples.
If you reach 58% destruction on Stage 1 and were able to destroy their Builder Hall, this would result in 2 Bronze Stars and would count as 2 Stars towards your Builder Base Star Bonus.
If you were able to get 100% destruction on Stage 1 but fell short and got 10% on Stage 2 without destroying their Outpost, your total Stars would be 3 Bronze Stars and would count as 3 Stars towards your Builder Base Star Bonus.
If you were able to get 100% destruction on Stage 1 and 58% on Stage 2, including destroying their Outpost, this would be 3 Bronze Stars and 2 Silver Stars for a total of 5 Stars towards your Star Bonus.
Finally, if you were able to get 100% destruction on both Stage 1 and Stage 2, this would mean you will earn 3 Silver Stars for a total of 6 Stars towards your bonus.
One awesome thing about the new Builder Base Star Bonus system is while you will earn the most loot from your Star Bonus, you can still continue attacking and earning loot after you have completed your Star Bonus reward. You are no longer limited by the previous 3-Win Bonus for loot!
Another major change to Builder Base attacks is the removal of head-to-head battles. With the new multiplayer battles, as mentioned earlier, your goal is to try and earn 3 Silver Stars to maximize your rewards as well as earning loot from your Builder Base Star Bonus.
Every time you perform an attack, your base is opened up to be attacked by another player - even while you are online! This means for every attack you perform, you will receive that many defenses as well.
Since loot is not stolen from other players during Builder Base battles, this allows you to store loot without having to worry about losing your hard earned Resources for an upgrade after defending from other attacking players.
Attacking another Builder Base is how you will earn Builder Gold, while defending against attacks will earn you Builder Elixir. This means it is not only important to build and upgrade your offensive capabilities, but also creating a strong defense is equally as rewarding! When you receive a defense from an attacking player, any earned Builder Elixir will be placed in an Elixir Cart found on your Builder Base. You will also be notified when a player is attacking you, even while you are still online! Therefore you can watch someone else attack your Builder Base live so you can determine where your Defenses need improvement.
As mentioned under the changes to Bonus Loot & Leagues, you can attack as often as you like - even after you have earned your Builder Base Star Bonus. Since Builder Base battles no longer happen head-to-head, you can perform your next attack as soon as your previous battle is done! No more waiting for your opponent to slowly drip Sneaky Archers!
Trophies are gained and lost by attacking and defending, respectively. You gain Trophies by attacking other Builder Bases. However, you will lost Trophies based on how successfully another player attacks your Builder Base. The net Trophy gain/loss results of your attacks is similar to the Legend League in your Home Village. Trophy changes are determined based on the number of Stars earned as well as the percentage of destruction achieved.
The number of Trophies gained/lost is based on your own Builder Hall's level. For attacking, the number of Trophies gained is dependent on the attacker's BH level while the defender will lose Trophies based on the defender's BH level.
Builder Base battles now feel more tactical and exciting. We want Troops to shine like the heroes they are! One of the most engaging aspects of Builder Base was the ability to reactivate your Battle Machine's ability during combat. We have evolved this feature and have given many of the Builder Base Troops cool new heroic powers you can utilize during your battles. Not only is this new ability system more engaging where every Troop feels like they are the center of the battlefield, each ability brings something unique and powerful to your attacks. Builder Base battles are not just about deploying your Troops and watching the results. You are now actively involved in ongoing battle decisions!
One thing you might notice is that we have reduced the number of Builder Base Troops per Troop slot. This change makes every attack decision more important, more engaging, more tactical, and more exciting. We have also added some UI elements to help you keep track of your Troops on the battlefield. You will also notice a number displayed on the Troop deployment bar as well as a corresponding number next to the Troop on the battlefield. This simple improvement helps you keep track of which Troops is which in the heat of battle - especially when trying to keep track of your Troop's abilities!
As we said above, we want Troops to feel like the heroes of the battlefield and we want to make Builder Base battles feel more immersive. The new Troop ability feature is an exciting new way to put you in control of the battlefield by giving you control over when to activate many of these Troops’ special powers. Some abilities are automatically active when a Troop is deployed, such as Sneaky Archer’s initial invisibility or Boxer Giant’s Power Punch. However, some abilities are similar to the Battle Machine’s ability that requires you to tap the unit to activate its effect.
Many of the Troops in the new Builder Base have received new abilities in this update. Here is a list of the Builder Base Troops and their abilities:
Raged Barbarian
Passive Ability: Rage - Speed and damage are increased for the first 22 seconds.
Sneaky Archer
Passive Ability: Cloak - Invisible to defenses for the first 11 seconds.
Boxer Giant
Passive Ability: Power Punch - The first attack deals extra damage.
1-Time Active Ability: Boxer Block - When activated, Boxer Giant becomes temporarily surrounded by a protective shield that renders him invulnerable.
Beta Minion
Passive Ability: Power Shot - The first few attacks of Beta Minion shoot faster, have longer range, and deal extra damage.
Bomber
Cooldown Ability: Bouncing Bomb - When activated, Bomber’s next attack deploys a large explosive that bounces twice and deals very high damage to Walls. This ability can be used multiple times once the cooldown timer has refreshed.
Baby Dragon
Passive Ability: Tantrum - When no other air units are in close proximity to Baby Dragon, his damage is increased.
1-Time Active Ability: Fiery Sneeze - Baby Dragon will launch a cone shaped attack of fire, dealing damage in front of him.
Cannon Cart
Mode Switch Ability: Mortar Mode - Cannon Cart can quickly alternate between its mobile shorter range but higher damage mode and a stationary, long-range artillery mode that deals less damage. You can toggle between each mode for greater tactical advantage!
Night Witch
1-Time Active Ability: Bat Swarm - This ability summons a swarm of enraged bats that deal extra damage for a few seconds.
Drop Ship
1-Time Active Ability: Skeleton Bomb - Drop Ship will drop a bomb directly below its current position, dealing area damage along with extra damage to Walls. Additionally the explosion effect will summon Skeletons that continue attacking as ground Troops.
Power P.E.K.K.A
(formerly Super P.E.K.K.A)
1-Time Active Ability: Overcharge - You can now manually activate her explosive ability that deals area damage around Power P.E.K.K.A.
When you complete the first stage during a Builder Base battle, any surviving Troops and Hero Machines will progress to the second stage and return to your Troop deployment bar where they can be used in the next attack.
Any Troops that you did not deploy during Stage 1 can be swapped out for another Troop choice before you begin your Stage 2 attack.
Your Healing Hut will recover some HP for damaged Troops to help them out for your second Stage battle. Additionally, depending on how many Reinforcement Camps you have, you will be aided by additional Reinforcements. Reinforcements are extra Troop slots you will gain access to when you reach the second stage. These Reinforcements can be incredibly helpful in increasing your attack power during the next stage of the battle.
We want players to be able to jump into the new multiplayer attacks as quickly as possible. We understand at higher BH levels, upgrading a newly unlocked Troop from level 1 can be a deterrent to experimenting with new tactics until that Troop has been properly upgraded.
Therefore, Troops will be automatically upgraded to their minimum level when they are unlocked in the Barracks. The following list is what levels Troops will be at when they are unlocked. If you have already leveled your Troops beyond the minimum, do not worry! We will not reset their upgrade progress.
Raged Barbarian: Level 1
Sneaky Archer: Level 1
Boxer Giant: Level 3
Beta Minion: Level 3
Bomber: Level 5
Baby Dragon: Level 5
Cannon Cart: Level 7
Night Witch: Level 9
Dropship: Level 11
Power P.E.K.K.A: Level 13
Hog Glider: Level 15
Electrofire Wizard unlocks at Builder Hall 10 and brings the heat and the lightning to the battlefield, but he is a proverbial glass cannon. He has low hit points but deals high damage and as a master of both Inferno and Electro Magics, he is able to switch between two different modes of attack.
Inferno Mode
- This mode will allow Electrofire Wizard to shoot a single searing beam that gradually increases in damage over time.
Electro Mode
- This mode will allow Electrofire Wizard to shoot a slow-charging Lightning attack that will bounce to multiple targets.
Electrofire Wizard always deploys with Inferno Mode as the default attack. You can switch between each mode by tapping on his image on the Troop Bar.
Even after the update, Master Builder remains the only Hero for your Builder Base. But we have given him some new upgraded options!
Battle Copter
Unlocks at BH8
Air Hero Machine
Slow movement speed with long range medium DPS and HP.
Battle Copter’s activated ability allows it to quickly charge forward at its target in a dive attack and drops a large bomb, dealing tremendous damage.
Hero Machines are a class of constructs Master Builder rides into battle. Previously, the only interaction you had with your Battle Machine was to wait until his ability was fully charged while you furiously tapped the screen until the ability was available again.
Now Hero Machines will have 3 levels of charging you can activate. The higher the level of charge, the more potent its effect. Therefore it becomes a tactical decision to activate your Hero Machine’s ability at level 1 or risk letting it charge to level 3 for a more devastating effect.
You may only deploy one Hero Machine per Stage. However, once you make it to the second stage you can either continue using the same Hero Machine with the same remaining HP from the conclusion of Stage 1 or you can swap out for your alternate Hero Machine and deploy it with full hit points.
Battle Machine - Unlocked at Builder Hall Level 5, Battle Machine gets an upgrade to his ability in this update. When his Electric Hammer ability is activated he will recover hit points as well as deal increased damage. At charge level 2 and above, his Electric Hammer ability will chain lightning dealing damage to multiple targets!
X-Bow can be unlocked once you upgrade to Builder Hall 10. This new Defense is similar to X-Bow in your Home Village. X-Bow can be switched between 2 modes. One mode allows for targeting only ground Troops. The alternate mode allows you to only target air Troops.
With O.T.T.O taking up permanent residence in your Builder Base, we figured he has worked hard enough over the years to deserve his own commode. An Outpost is the main Building of the second stage. Like destroying a Builder Hall, destroying an Outpost will earn you 1 Star for your attack. You will still need to reach 50% destruction for the next Star and 100% destruction for the final Star.
Unlocks at BH6
Can be upgraded to level 10 at BH10
Signature Ability - When O.T.T.O’s Outpost is destroyed, a swarm of Zappies will emerge and continue attacking any enemies nearby.
Reinforcement Camps are similar to Army Camps in that they expand your available Troops during your attack with extra Troops slots. However, Reinforcement Slots are only usable once you complete the first stage of your attack. You can pre-select what reinforcement Troops you want to use before you begin your attack, just as you would select Troops for your normal Builder Base Army. Additionally, once you reach Stage 2, you are able to swap your current Reinforcement Troops out for any other Builder Base Troops you have unlocked. Just be mindful that once you begin your second stage attack, your Reinforcements can no longer be changed. Each Reinforcement Camp gives you one Reinforcement slot per Camp.
First Reinforcement Camp - Unlocks at BH6 and is already automatically accessible.
Second Reinforcement Camp - Unlocks at BH9
You would never expect amazing culinary creations to come from something called Healing Hut, but then again, they do say mom’s chicken soup is good at healing what ails you. Healing Hut is a unique kind of building that helps heal your surviving Builder Base Troops after you complete Stage 1 and before starting your Stage 2 battle. The higher the level of your Healing Hut, the more your surviving Builder Base Troops are healed. The soup is just that good.
Unlocks at BH6
Giant Cannon range increased from 9.0 to 9.5 tiles.
Builder Base Trap triggering logic has been improved. Minimum spring weight to trigger Mines and Mega Mines has been increased to 2 and 3 respectively. This means they won’t be triggered by a single Skeleton in close proximity.
Bomber’s AI has been improved to avoid targeting Wall segments that don’t have 2 adjacent Wall pieces.
Single Army Camp Troops like Boxer Giant use precise targeting logic to select their next target.
Chief’s Journey is now available in Builder Base.
Push Traps can now push jumping units (Hog Riders).
Guard Post is now considered a non-Defense for purposes of targeting.
Many Builder Base Defense ranges have been reduced to accommodate the smaller map size.
Gem costs for skipping timers in Builder Base have been changed to match those in Home Village.
Builder Base Friendly Challenges have been changed to no longer require dueling.
Minor tweaks to graphics of low level Cannons, Mortars and Wizard Towers
Allow stashing of shoveled obstacles also outside the layout editor.
Added spacing between every three numbers in some buttons which display large resource costs.
Fix bugs from self and area highlight of Spell Towers and Builder’s Huts when moving them.
Hide … button for Super Troop info screens if they don’t have secondary units when viewing it from edit friendly army screen.
Fix bug which would prevent clearing of training queue when done from the war map.
Fix crash when getting a new unplaced building while having other unplaced buildings.
Fix incorrect calculation of remaining possible wall upgrades for wall upgrade tasks.
Fix reverse order of the numbers in the list of raid attacks in raid results screen.
Fix crash when trying to view contents of empty CC in challenge levels.
Fix defensive Healers healing buildings.
Fix ranged ground troops sometimes getting stuck when trying to target defensive Lava Pups which have flown outside the game area.
Allow usage of Research Potions while Laboratory is upgrading (both via the magic item button and magic item storage).
Display duration of remaining research boost also when Laboratory is upgrading.
Fix a rare bug where players who used the long-removed “Sell building” feature to sell their Barracks, could end up stuck in the reengagement battle with no possible troops and no way to win. Now they will receive Barbarian reinforcements.
Builder Base Air Bombs will no longer follow targets indefinitely, they will explode if they haven’t reached target in 10 seconds.
Adjust Healer AI to more consistently target damaged units when both damaged and undamaged units are near each other.
Make Grand Warden recalculate his group when redeploying recalled Grand Warden.
Prevent Battle Rams from getting stuck if they happened to target a wall piece which didn’t have any free space around it.
Increase “warden weight” of Electro Titans so that Grand Warden is more likely to follow them.
Fix Hidden Teslas sometimes not being triggered by heroes which were using the Phoenix pet.
For additional deep dives into the update, new tactics, base designs, and upgrade strategies, we highly recommend you check out our amazing Clash content creators.
We are super excited to reintroduce Builder Base and we cannot wait to see the amazing battles you will share with us as you race to reach a 6-Star victory!
Until next time,
Clash On!