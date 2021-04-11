We hope you're enjoying all the awesome content coming in the first major update of 2021. Of all the updates we've worked on, this update definitely ranks as one of our favorites. We had so much fun concepting, designing, developing, and producing all the new stuff going into Town Hall 14, and we can't wait for you all to get your hands on it. We're absolutely proud of this update and we also can't wait to show you what else we have in store for you throughout the year!



Today we're sharing the full patch notes for this update. New in these notes are also some changes that are specific to Town Hall 14 players and also all of the bug fixes coming in this release so please make sure you check them out and discuss them below!



NOTE: If you'd like to see the complete version of the Patch Notes, which includes stats for every single new level, check out our Forum post -> here.

