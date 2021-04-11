We hope you're enjoying all the awesome content coming in the first major update of 2021. Of all the updates we've worked on, this update definitely ranks as one of our favorites. We had so much fun concepting, designing, developing, and producing all the new stuff going into Town Hall 14, and we can't wait for you all to get your hands on it. We're absolutely proud of this update and we also can't wait to show you what else we have in store for you throughout the year!
Today we're sharing the full patch notes for this update. New in these notes are also some changes that are specific to Town Hall 14 players and also all of the bug fixes coming in this release so please make sure you check them out and discuss them below!
NOTE: If you'd like to see the complete version of the Patch Notes, which includes stats for every single new level, check out our Forum post -> here.
TOWN HALL 14
Town Hall 14 Giga Inferno
Town Hall 14 will still have a Giga Inferno that can be upgraded 5 levels. However, when the Town Hall is destroyed, it’ll now drop a Poison Bomb that deals damage, slows enemy attacks and movement speed.
Upgrading to Town Hall 14 unlocks:
25x new Wall pieces
1x Air Bomb
1x Seeking Air Mine
1x Skeleton Trap
1x Bomb
1x Giant Bomb
1x Pet House
New Levels Of Defenses, Buildings and Traps:
Level 4 Builder's Hut
Level 12 Laboratory
Level 10 Clan Castle
Level 15 Gold Storage
Level 15 Elixir Storage
Level 9 Dark Elixir Storage
Level 20 Cannon
Level 13 Hidden Tesla
Level 9 Bomb Tower
Level 8 Inferno Tower
Level 5 Eagle Artillery
Level 3 Scattershot
Level 10 Bomb
Level 15 Wall
New Hero Levels
Barbarian King Level 80 → Iron Fist Level 16
Archer Queen Level 80 → Royal Cloak Level 16
Grand Warden Level 55 → Eternal Tome + Life Aura Level 11
Royal Champion Level 30 → Seeking Shield Level 6
New Troop Levels
Level 10 Barbarian (Super Barbarian level 10)
Level 10 Archer (Super Archer level 10)
Level 10 Wall Breaker (Super Wall Breaker level 10)
Level 7 Healer
Level 8 Baby Dragon (Inferno Dragon level 8)
Level 10 Minion (Super Minion level 10)
Level 9 Valkyrie (Super Valkyrie level 9)
Level 6 Ice Golem
New Spell Levels
Level 7 Clone
Level 8 Poison
Town Hall 14 Specific Changes
Attack and nexting cost increased from 1200 to 1300
Gold/Elixir Storage loot cap increased from 550k to 600k
DE Storage loot cap increased from 4.5k to 5k
Max gold/elixir loot in war increased from 130k to 140k
Max DE loot in war increased from 700 to 750
Max gold loot in legend league increased from 500k to 550k
Max gold/elixir in loot cart increased from 2.6M to 2.8M
Max DE in loot cart increased from 5.2k to 5.6k
Max gold/elixir in reengagement loot cart increased from 16M to 17M
Max DE in reengagement loot cart increased from 160k to 170k
Max gold/elixir in Treasury increased from 4M to 4.4M
Max DE in Treasury increased from 20k to 22k
Hero Pets are a brand new kind of unit in Clash of Clans. When you upgrade your Village to Town Hall 14, you’ll be able to unlock a brand new building: the Pet House. The Pet House is where you can manage your Hero Pets, upgrade them, and assign them to your Heroes.
When you upgrade your Pet House, you will also gain access to a new Hero Pet at each level. Each Hero Pet has its own unique ability that will aid the Hero it’s assigned to.
Level 1 unlocks L.A.S.S.I
Level 2 unlocks Electro Owl
Level 3 unlocks Mighty Yak
Level 4 unlocks Unicorn
Each Hero can take one of any of the available Hero Pets into battle, depending on the strategy you’re using. Assigning different Hero Pets to different Heroes will allow you to create various flexible strategies around the needs of your army composition! Want to give your Barbarian King some extra ranged damage? Then bring in Electro Owl as his Hero Pet. Or perhaps you want to bring your Queen Walk to the next level, then give her Unicorn for additional healing!
Finally, Hero Pets can be upgraded using Magic Items. Just like your Heroes, they can be upgraded using Book of Heroes to complete an upgrade in process or a Hammer of Heroes to instantly give your Hero Pet a level.
So let’s take a look at what Hero Pets will be available with the Town Hall 14 update!
L.A.S.S.I
This adorable automaton pup will attack nearby targets and will even jump over Walls to bite the mailman’s leg...and in it’s eye, everything looks like the mailman’s leg.
Ability: High Jumper. LA.S.S.I can jump over Walls to attack targets on the other side.
Favorite target: Within 2.5 Tiles of Hero
Damage type: Single Target
Targets: Ground
Movement speed: 32
Electro Owl
Mysterious in appearance, this superconductive bird of prey silently glides alongside your Hero, automatically giving that Hero additional points in coolness. Who wouldn’t want a fine-feathered friend with glowing eyes perched on their shoulder? In combat, the Electro Owl shoots a ranged attack that bounces once to a nearby target.
Ability: High Voltage. Electro Owl's attack bounces to a nearby target.
Favorite target: Hero’s Target
Damage type: Single Target
Targets: Ground & Air
Movement speed: 20
Mighty Yak
While this messy-maned monstrosity may seem less than menacing, Mighty Yak’s skull and horns are definitely not to be trifled with. Tougher than mountains, Mighty Yak uses his horns to batter a path for his Hero companion by dealing extra damage to Walls.
Ability: Wall Buster. Mighty Yak deals extra damage to Walls.
Favorite target: Within 7 Tiles of Hero
Damage type: Area Splash
Targets: Ground
Movement speed: 24
Unicorn
This pulchritudinous pointy-headed prancing pony doesn’t just act as a beacon at night for lost travelers with its glowing horn. Heroes who bask in its regenerative radiance will recover damage over time as their own personal healer!
Ability: Personal Healer. Unicorn follows and heals the Hero it is paired with.
Favorite target: Hero
Heal type: Single Target
Targets: Ground & Air
Movement speed: 16
1) Defensive Builder's Huts!
When you upgrade to Town Hall 14, you unlock the ability to upgrade your Builder’s Huts.
After years of having his creations smashed to kindling day after day, Builder has finally decided to transform his humble abode into a tool for retaliation. That’s right! Builder Hut is no longer just extra damage percentages or that lone building in the corner causing you to get a 99% 2-Star attack when time runs out.
Once upgraded beyond Level 2, the Builder’s Hut will actively defend itself with a weaponized turret that shoots invading enemies.
Range: 6 Tiles
Damage type: Single Target
Targets: Ground & Air
Favorite target: Any
2) Builders Battle Back!
At Town Hall 14, the Builder will no longer hide inside his Builder Hut and now takes an active role in defending your Village! In order to stymie the damage being done to his architectural wonders, Builder will attempt to repair nearby Defenses during a battle.
Although the Builder himself cannot be dealt damage nor can he be targeted by attacking Troops, he CAN be targeted by offensive Spells. Poison and Freeze Spells will slow/halt him from repairing nearby buildings. Lightning Spell will cause him to reset his repair target.
Builder will cease repairing his targeted building once his own Builder Hut has been destroyed. Another thing to keep in mind is the Builder Hut is now a Defense structure and will be targeted by units that attack Defenses such as Balloons, Hog Riders, etc!
Level 6 Clone Spell house space effect has been increased from 33 to 34
Super Giant HP has been reduced by 200
Super Minion DPS has been decreased by 50. HP has been increased by 100
Inferno Dragon level 2 DPS has been decreased from 80-1600 to 79-1580 and HP reduced by 50
Inferno Dragon beam cooldown time has been increased from 0.5s to 0.6s
Increase max Spell donation count by 1 for Clans of Level 4 and above
Level 8 Inferno Tower will have 6 beams while in Multi-Inferno mode
Donation Changes
|Clan Castle Level
|Donated Troop Laboratory Level Cap
|1
|5 (TH7)
|2
|6 (TH8)
|3
|7 (TH9)
|4
|8 (TH10 inc. Sneaky Goblin)
|5
|9 (TH11 inc Super Barbarian, Super Archer, and Super Wall Breaker)
|6
|10 (TH12 including all remaining Super Troops)
|7
|11 (TH13)
|8
|Can receive any level troops
Referencing the table above, a level 1 Clan Castle, when you receive donated troops, the level of those troops will be restricted to troop levels for a level 5 Laboratory.
Using Barbarian in the above example, the max level Barbarians a level 1 Clan Castle will receive would be level 4 when they are donated since that’s the highest level they can be upgraded to with a level 5 Laboratory.
This level cap also affects War donations as well. Higher level Troop donations will automatically have their levels reduced by the level cap. Additionally, any Troop levels gained through Clan perks will still adhere to the level cap.
Starter Challenges are a new way for players between Town Hall 2-6 to speed up their progress through a variety of Challenges similar to the Silver/Gold Pass. These new Challenges are unlocked with each Town Hall level and completing each Challenge will provide more Challenges to complete.
There are some deliciously tempting rewards that can be earned on the Starter Pass. From Rune of Gold to a Book of Building, the Starter Pass reward track has up to 5000 points for players to complete.
Once a player upgrades to Town Hall 7, all unclaimed rewards are automatically collected.
Season Challenge Changes
When claiming a resource reward if the player only has enough storage space for some of the reward they can now take whatever amount of the reward will fit and some gems. The amount of gems scales from a max 5 down to 1 based on what proportion of the resources were taken. E.g. if a player takes 20% of resources they will receive 4 gems (80% of 5).
When a Season ends any unlocked but unclaimed rewards from the Season will be automatically claimed. Any rewards unable to fit into storage will be converted to gems according to the same rules as if this was done manually.
If a player is close to maxed and cannot complete the requirements of a challenge requiring upgrading a certain number of walls or buildings, they will only have to complete as much as they can still upgrade. If they are fully maxed out and cannot eupgrade anything the challenge will be automatically completed.
New Clan Games and Gold Pass challenges for Invisibility Spell
All Season Challenges relating to Winning Battles with a Troop or Spell have had the quantity needed per battle reduced to 1 each.
We’ve made a number of changes to help improve the user experience when players use the Find New Member feature.
It is now possible for players to receive invites without also being suggested in the Find New Members feature. The Invites preference in the player profile now offers 3 settings.
Receive Invites + Be Suggested
Receive Invites
No Invites
Players who chose to be suggested in the Find New Members feature must confirm that they are still looking for a Clan every week to continue being suggested.
Invites to join a clan now expire after 2 weeks. This will prevent cases where someone joins a clan unexpectedly from a very old invite.
There is now an info popup in Find New Members that gives some detail on how the feature works and explains what controls clans have over the recommendations.
Clans can now set a language in their settings.
Check them out here!
We’ve added new Achievements aimed at high-level players to accomplish!
Not So Easy This Time
- Destroy weaponized Town Halls in Multiplayer Battles
Siege Sharer
- Donate Siege Machines (Note: Since Siege Machine donations are now counted towards this Achievement, they are no longer counted towards the
Friend in Need
Achievement)
Superb Work
- Boost Super Troops
Bust This!
- Destroy weaponized Builder Huts in Multiplayer battles
Boosts on Heroes or Buildings are no longer cancelled when an upgrade is started and will continue to run in the background.
Practice mode levels are now only available at the same Town Hall as the level, not one earlier.
Ongoing Lab upgrade timer continues normally when Lab is upgraded and can be finished with Gems or a Book. New unit/spell upgrades still cannot be started before the Lab upgrade is completed.
Move some of the obstacles from the new Village starting layout closer to the edges so there's larger continuous empty space for the Village.
The rewards for the first 19 Goblin Map levels after the tutorial have been increased for a better new player experience:
Values for level 20 and beyond remain unchange
UI Changes
Achievements are now listed in a more sensible order rather than the order they were first added to the game.
There is now a confirmation popup when pressing the Finish Training button in the Training Screen.
New icon for max poison DPS to distinguish it from normal DPS
Lab research screen is accessible during Lab upgrade
Keep the level badge flame burning in combat hud when all troops/spells are deployed
Use popover to show what the new buildings/traps are in TH/BH upgrade screen
3D Assets
The default Skin for the Barbarian King has been given a slight polish by adding more triangles which better captures the character and essence of his royal highness. Furthermore, the custom textures take full advantage of the new shaders. We plan to do this with all of the default skins of each Hero. We will apply this new shader tech to future skins but we have no plans to revisit older ones at the moment.
iOS Changes
The default frame rate for 120FPS iPad Pro models is set to 60FPS in order to preserve battery usage. If you wish to switch to 120FPS, there is a new Higher Frame Rate option under More Settings that will allow you to revert to 120FPS.
On supported devices we now use Apple's Metal graphics API. This offers more efficient performance and should reduce power usage while playing the game.
In order to use Facebook's social features it is now necessary to grant permission for cross app-tracking. This is unfortunately required by Facebook for us to offer this feature. Check out Supercell ID for privacy-friendly social features!
Gameplay
Spring Traps no longer waste spring capacity by ejecting dead troops.
Fixed minor inaccuracies from Raged Barbarian, Super Barbarian and Sneaky Archer ability timers.
Fixed minor inaccuracy from Headhunter poison timer.
Fixed lifetime calculation inaccuracy for Siege Barracks. Its lifetime was not exactly 30 seconds as stated on the info screen.
Added lifetime information to Log Launcher info screen.
Fixed rare targeting bug for ground troops. Ground troops would sometimes fail to pick a target if they have exactly 2 eligible troop targets close to each other and no other targets.
When troops are deployed inside Invisibility Spell, the effect is applied immediately. Otherwise defenses would sometimes target the deployed troops before they become invisible.
Lava Hounds and Ice Hounds no longer permanently forget about targeting Air Defenses if all the remaining Air Defenses are invisible when they're targeting.
Fixed bugs from more accurate Line-of-Sight calculation and re-enable it.
Introduce better attack position evaluation logic for Archer Queen. It should improve her AI and for example she's more likely to walk in to open compartments with a missing corner Wall segment now.
Defensive Healers will no longer heal defensive buildings if the splash happens to hit them.
Stop Grand Warden from attacking a Wall if nobody else in his group is attacking a Wall.
Prevent Grand Warden from dying while activating his ability if he's damaged at the exact same moment.
Allow live spectating attacks among Supercell ID friends.
VFX
Show normal projectiles for Archer Queen when she is invisible without using the Royal Cloak ability.
Do not use poison avoidance for dead units. Fixes spinning death animation for Electro Dragons.
Fix some visual inconsistencies in Ice Golem death effects.
Single Player
Show loot in single player storage buildings. Now storages are always visually full if the level has 100% loot remaining instead of being visually empty.
Take TH based scaling into account in practice and challenge levels. For example earlier the Santa spell would be scaled based on the player's TH but now it's scaled based on the level's TH.
Add support for defining skins for the attacker in challenge levels instead of using player's currently selected skins.
Add support for attack timer in challenge levels.
UI
Do not show the indicator in war screen edit layout button if the button itself isn't visible.
Players must always choose a war size when signing up for Clan War League, there is no default selection any more.
Show up to 36 icons during a replay in case the attacker is using that many units. The prior upper limit was 30.
Fixed crash when trying to open classic war details while the CWL screen is open.
Miscellaneous
Fix ground Xbow upgrade asset to match other assets of the same level for levels 5, 6 and 7.
Do not accumulate XP when destroying Town Hall in practice mode, Super Troop trial level or challenge level. XP is still gained normally in game modes where your own army is used.
Fixed a bug where players could have more than the intended number of Super Troops trainable or trained at once.
Make war info screen text compatible with 1 attack wars by not mentioning the exact attack count.
Fixed visual Wall connection problems when visiting villages which have destroyed Walls and the village owner has not logged in after they were destroyed.
Fixed a rare bug in Builder Base where players could randomly get extra troops when the game server had issues during the previous battle.
Fixed positioning of level 10-11 Army Camp HP bar, name and text bubble.
Builder Menu
Show correct price of Builder Base Army Camp in the Builder Menu in case the previous Army Camp has been very recently built.
The Builder Menu will now show Builder Huts can be upgraded.
Layout Editor
Disable Move All tool buttons when dragging objects to avoid visual glitches.
Improve synchronization of visual and logical object coordinates in layout editor.
Refresh wall connections properly when swapping walls in layout editor.
Fixed failure in the layout editor if more than 500 objects are moved at once.
Allow swapping of buildings in non-active layouts in the editor without triggering the layout cooldown.
Donations
Prevent donating troops below requested level. If someone had requested a level 7 Freeze and 1 Spell of any kind in a clan with +1 level perk, and had already received level 5+1 Freeze, the donation system would falsely assume that the donated Freeze spell fills the original request.
Improved sorting of Super Troops within the donation request menu by giving them a specific order instead of an arbitrary order.
Give proper error messages whenever donation to War Clan Castle fails.
Apply Clan Perks (and donation level caps) immediately when doing war donations instead of first adding the unmodified troop and then applying modifiers later.