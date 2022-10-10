The Town Hall level 15 is here and it’s the biggest content release we’ve ever done for a Town Hall update!
While Town Hall 15 does not have a unique signature defensive weapon, its Giga Inferno can be upgraded several times to make it even more powerful than before.
Magical color palettes aren’t the only arcane affectation being introduced with the Town Hall 15 update. We’re bringing two brand new defenses to Town Hall 15. Base building will never be the same again!
Meet Spell Tower and Monolith…and watch your enemies tremble in fear.
Spell Tower
As Spell Tower is leveled it becomes imbued with different Spells, allowing you to select which Spell it will cast while defending your base. Starting at level 1, Spell Tower will cast Rage Spell to boost nearby Defenses and units. Level 2 allows you to set Spell Tower to launch Poison Spell at nearby enemies, and Level 3 will cast Invisibility - allowing nearby defensive units and buildings to be temporarily concealed.
When you upgrade to Town Hall 15, you’ll be able to place 2 Spell Towers in your Home Village.
Monolith
This tank killing Defense is so sinister, it’s constructed and upgraded with Dark Elixir. Even its brooding presence leaves a dark stain on the world around it. While its origins may be mysterious, its ability to wreak havoc on attacking forces leaves no doubt as to its effectiveness.
Though Monolith will deal a base level amount of damage per shot, each shot also does additional bonus damage based on a percentage of its target’s max hit points making Monolith incredibly dangerous against high HP units such as tanks or Heroes.
Electro Titan is a brand new Troop that you unlock at Town Hall level 14.
Her crackling fist and phosphorescent eyes are not simply to illuminate her surroundings. Electro Titan lashes out at enemies with a short-ranged whip that can target both ground and air units. However, it’s her special ability to cause devastation around her that makes her even more dangerous. Electro Titan emits an area of effect aura that will continually damage everything - defenses, air, and ground units. However, you should note Walls are immune to her electrical aura.
Favorite Target: Any
Damage Type: Single Target
Targets: Ground & Air
Training Time: 6m
Housing Space: 32
Battle Drill unlocks at Siege Workshop level 7 and will burrow beneath the ground in order to avoid being detected by enemy defenses. When Battle Drill surfaces to attack the nearest enemy defense, it will stun its target for 2 seconds.
Favorite Target: Defenses
Damage Type: Single Target
Targets: Ground
Training Time: 20m
Battles will never be the same again. Unlocks at Town Hall level 13, Recall Spell is a powerful new way to deploy your attacks. When Recall Spell is used, it will remove units from the battlefield where they can be redeployed elsewhere. Whether it’s to save them from a lethal enemy defense or to send your units into battle from another position, recalled units can be redeployed as a group anywhere Troops can be placed.
The amount of units that can be recalled is determined by the Housing Space limit each level has. Troops, Heroes, and Hero Pets can all be recalled, where Heroes count as 25 Housing Space and Hero Pets count as 20 Housing Space. Redeployed units retain any damage dealt or any status effects applied to them when they are recalled. Recall Spell will prioritize units in order of higher Housing Space first.
Any recalled units that remain undeployed at the end of the battle will disappear.
Target: Ground & Air
Housing Space: 2
Brewing Time: 6m
New Hero Pets
Frosty
This chilly companion will slow down enemies with his icy breath. Meanwhile, Frostmites - hitchhiking balls of ice - will occasionally jump off and attack enemy defenses to slow them down as well.
Favorite target: Within 4.5 tiles of Hero
Damage type: Single Target (slows down defenses)
Targets: Ground & Air
Diggy
This shy creature will burrow underground beside his Hero and will pop up to stun and attack nearby defenses. Should Diggy’s Hero be taken out during battle, Diggy will go in search of a new Hero to bond himself to.
Favorite Target: Hero’s Target
Damage Type: Single Target
Targets: Ground
Poison Lizard
Imagine Poison Lizard as your Hero’s own personal Headhunter bodyguard. It spits toxic chemicals as a lightning fast ranged attack that deals Poison damage to defending Heroes and Troops, slowing them down. If no enemy units are nearby, Poison Lizard will assist its Hero in attacking targeted Buildings. Buildings are not affected by Poison Lizard’s slowing effect. And yes, we know it’s ‘venom’ but we think ‘poison’ sounds cooler.
Favorite Target: Heroes and Troops
Damage Type: Single Target
Targets: Ground & Air
Phoenix
What at first may seem like an insignificant egg that follows your Hero around, Phoenix will emerge as a foul-tempered fiery feathered friend when her Hero is about to be knocked out. Phoenix revives herself and her Hero under a temporary shield of invulnerability. Once the shield expires, the Hero will be knocked out but Phoenix will continue to fight on.
When you’ve upgraded your Town Hall to level 15, you’ll also unlock numerous upgrades for your Home Village. The following Buildings and Defenses can be upgraded once your Town Hall is level 15.
Cannon level 21
Archer Tower level 21
Wizard Tower level 15
Air Defense level 13
Mortar level 15
X-Bow level 10
Inferno Tower level 9
Bomb Tower level 10
Elixir Storage level 16
Gold Storage level 16
Dark Elixir Storage level 10
Clan Castle level 11
Barracks level 16
Army Camp level 12
Laboratory level 13
Spell Factory level 7
Siege Workshop level 7
Pet House levels 5 - 8
Walls level 16 (200 Wall segments)
Bomb level 11
Air Bomb 10
Barbarian King levels 81-85 (Barbarian King Ability Level 17)
Archer Queen levels 81-85 (Archer Queen Ability Level 17)
Grand Warden levels 56-60 (Grand Warden Ability Level 12)
Royal Champion levels 31-35 (Royal Champion Ability Level 7)
Barbarian 11
Archer 11
Giant
11
Wall Breaker
11
Wizard
11
Minion 11
Golem 12
Witch 6
Miner
9
Electro Dragon
6
Super Barbarian 11
Super Archer 11
Super Giant
11
Super Wall Breaker 11
Super Wizard
11
Super Witch
6
Super Minion
11
Lightning Spell level 10
Heal Spell level 9
Jump Spell level 5
Poison Spell level 9
Bat Spell level 6
Game Changes
Game Balance
Defensive Super Minions will now only shoot 3 long range projectiles instead of 5.
Poison is not applied to Miners while underground. Additional note: Poison is not applied to Diggy or Battle Drill while underground.
Clan War League seeding thresholds have been adjusted for Silver 1 league and above.
Barracks Rework
In an effort to reduce clutter in your Home Village, we’ve consolidated all Barracks and all Dark Barracks into a single Barrack and Dark Barrack respectively. Duplicate Buildings are removed automatically and the highest level Building will be the remaining one if your Barracks and Dark Barracks are of different levels. If all Barracks and Dark Barracks are under construction then the one with the shortest upgrade time remaining will be kept.
Troop training time is now the same as with 4 Barracks or 2 Dark Barracks.
All production buildings (Barracks, Dark Barracks, Spell Factory, Dark Spell Factory and Siege Workshop) will now be able to keep training units when under upgrade. Instead of stopping completely they’ll continue training at 50% of their normal speed.
Starter Challenge tasks which required multiple Barracks buildings have been replaced or modified.
Season Challenge Improvements
Seasonal Challenges are now customized by players' Town Hall and Builder Hall levels. Every challenge offered should now be doable. Lower level players will no longer be asked to do tasks that they couldn’t do e.g. use a troop that unlocks much later.
Players who had the Gold Pass for the previous month’s Season will get a bonus 200 Challenge Points if they get the Gold Pass for this Season. This change will take effect with the November season.
Clan Capital Prioritization
Clan Leaders and Co-Leaders can now prioritize up to 3 upgrades per District in your Clan Capital. This will help Leaders and Co-Leaders provide recommendations for which upgrades should come next. Players are still free to spend their Capital Gold on any upgrades they wish.
AI Changes
Better attack position selection if many attack position candidates are blocked by Walls.
Healers are now less likely to target Grand Warden, Golem, Golemite, Ice Golem and Headhunter. Slightly less likely to target Royal Champion or Barbarian King.
Healers no longer target Wall Breakers, Super Wall Breakers, or Yetimites.
Cosmetics
New Music for:
9th Anniversary Scenery
Epic Jungle Scenery
Jungle Scenery
Full new animation set for:
Default Archer Queen
Default Royal Champion
Fire Sword effect updated for Champion King
As part of refactoring and balancing upgrade costs, with the introduction of Town Hall 15 we’ve reduced the upgrade costs and upgrade times of numerous units, defenses, and buildings.
Check out our post on reddit which included the entire change list.
You can now Quick Donate Super Troops if trying to donate while visiting Builder Base.
Fixed Raid Medal cap enforcement.
Show Capital Districts that are both locked and loading as locked rather than loading.
Change Macedonia (FYROM) to North Macedonia.
Changed color of attack button to gray instead of red during a Capital Raid if no more attacks are left.
Display donation message correctly when completing ruins in Clan Capital.
Fixed next replay button to skip over missing replays (resulting from attacks in which no troops were deployed) in Clan Capital.
Fixed Find Barracks button graying to work consistently in different Clan Capital unit info screens. Always find your own Barracks when using that button, even if you are scouting a district which has the corresponding Barracks
Fixed wrong unit level for secondary unit upgrade screen title when upgrading Capital Barracks. Do not show levels for Skeletons.
Refresh Walls when exiting layout selection screen with back-button. Previously Walls were refreshed only when closing the screen.
Correctly display Hero Skins given out in the Season Challenges Silver rewards track in the Reward List popup.
Fixed overly large explosion in Level 4 Jump effect.
Fixed duration of Bat Spell effects to match with the spawn duration.
Fixed sound effects of Log Trap.
Fixed a rare occurrence in Season Challenge and Starter Challenge task autocompletion logic. Wall upgrade tasks were autocompleted even if you had unbuilt Walls. Laboratory upgrade tasks were autocompleted if you didn’t have Laboratory or Barracks or if Barracks were underleveled or Barracks were under upgrade.
Extrapolate character attack animation only within the active logic tick to avoid animation going too far.
Gracefully handle challenge loading failures (no more infinite spinners).
Clone Spell will no longer clone units which have not spawned yet.
Fixed battle end screen sometimes showing wrong time when finishing a challenge level. Wrong time could be shown if there was delay between the battle end and the screen showing up.
Fixed not being able to always save Friendly Army when in Builder Base.
Do not apply immunity effect for buildings when they’re hit by defensive Healer splash damage to avoid unnecessary visual noise. Buildings are still not healed by defensive Healers though.
Fixed displayed number of Clan Capital attacks remaining icon after rejoining a Clan or joining another Clan.
Fixed wrong unit levels in Army Camp info screen when visiting other Villages while Power Potion is active.
Show the “By troops donated” sort mode for the Clan list only when in the Home Village tab of the Clan to avoid confusion.
Fixed Clan Capital Airship attack notification not being visible in some sceneries with custom Balloon Bus.
Show red background for Super Troops in the donation menus
Level up characters on top of Wizard Tower level 14 and Archer Tower level 20.
Fix CWL leaderboards not updating to the latest season if a Clan on the leaderboard has been deleted while the CWL was active.
Remove alive Hero Pets turning into Elixir effect after battle. Pets are left visible similar to Heroes.
Point count of 250 point Destroy X-Bows task in Season Challenges has been reduced to 200 to match other similar tasks
Tweaked defensive Spell effects (TH 14 Poison, Super Valkyrie Rage) to distinguish them from normal Spell effects.
Clarify error message for attempting to kick a Clan member while in Clan Capital
Units with delayed spawn will not count as nearby units for Baby Dragon Rage ability.
Units with delayed spawn no longer trigger Traps.
Display Grand Warden’s aura effect when joining a live replay where Grand Warden has already been deployed.
Add missing sound effect for “Friendly” Flower.
Gray out Play Again button in Battle End screen if challenge event has ended.
Fixed Battle End screen buttons sometimes becoming unresponsive.
Fix close button of 'Congratulations' finished raid popup opening raid map when the screen is open in capital map.