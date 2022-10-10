Battles will never be the same again. Unlocks at Town Hall level 13, Recall Spell is a powerful new way to deploy your attacks. When Recall Spell is used, it will remove units from the battlefield where they can be redeployed elsewhere. Whether it’s to save them from a lethal enemy defense or to send your units into battle from another position, recalled units can be redeployed as a group anywhere Troops can be placed.



The amount of units that can be recalled is determined by the Housing Space limit each level has. Troops, Heroes, and Hero Pets can all be recalled, where Heroes count as 25 Housing Space and Hero Pets count as 20 Housing Space. Redeployed units retain any damage dealt or any status effects applied to them when they are recalled. Recall Spell will prioritize units in order of higher Housing Space first.



Any recalled units that remain undeployed at the end of the battle will disappear.

