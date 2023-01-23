Supercell logo
23 Jan 2023
Blog – Clash of Clans

January Balance Changes

Edit: these balance changes are now live!

Hi Chief!

We will be releasing a small batch of balance changes during an upcoming maintenance, together with a couple of bug fixes:

  • Decrease Skeleton count of

    Graveyard Spell

    from 23/27/31/35 to 21/25/29/32.

  • Increase

    Recall Spell

    capacity by 11 for all levels.

  • Increase Long Shot ability rocket count for offensive

    Super Minions

    from 5 to 6.

  • Fix bug where ground Clan Castle would be triggered by

    Phoenix

    egg when following Air Warden.

  • Fix bug where

    Rabbit Lantern

    would turn into Glowy Lantern when removing it.

Please note that old replays will no longer be available after the maintenance, apologies for the inconvenience.

Clash On!