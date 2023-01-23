Edit: these balance changes are now live!
We will be releasing a small batch of balance changes during an upcoming maintenance, together with a couple of bug fixes:
Decrease Skeleton count of
Graveyard Spell
from 23/27/31/35 to 21/25/29/32.
Increase
Recall Spell
capacity by 11 for all levels.
Increase Long Shot ability rocket count for offensive
Super Minions
from 5 to 6.
Fix bug where ground Clan Castle would be triggered by
Phoenix
egg when following Air Warden.
Fix bug where
Rabbit Lantern
would turn into Glowy Lantern when removing it.
Please note that old replays will no longer be available after the maintenance, apologies for the inconvenience.
Clash On!