Builder’s Apprentice is a brand-new character found in Town Hall 10 and above, costing 500 Gems to recruit permanently. Once Builder’s Apprentice arrives in your Village, he will wait patiently for your orders at the Town Hall.

The Builder’s Apprentice is able to speed up Builder Upgrades of the player’s choosing for 1 hour every 23 hours.

Once the Builder’s Apprentice has been assigned to help, the 23-hour cooldown begins.

Upgrading the Apprentice (up to Level 8) makes him more efficient in that one hour and the upgrade progresses further in that hour.

Builder Potion does not affect Builder’s Apprentice.