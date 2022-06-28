Hey Chiefs! We have a new optional update rolling out to the app stores, and it includes the following fixes:

Fixed a crash caused by loading into the Builder Base when there are Builders working in the Forge, plus other random crashes when launching the game on certain devices

Fixed a crash on next raid after being on background for a while

Fixed invisible builders in Forge when returning from Builder Base

Fixed "Boost Builders" text scaling in Forge UI

Fixed "Sold Out" text scaling in Trader UI

Fixed Trader menu Free Item background staying green after sold out

Clan page will no longer open when clicking Builder menu in Capital map screen

Due to the new scenery randomizer feature, players below Town Hall level 14 were able to load the default TH14 Jungle scenery; this has now been rectified.





For the best Clashing experience, we recommend updating to this latest version as soon as it's available on your app store!





iOs version: 14.635.6



Google Play and Amazon: 14.635.5







Clash On!