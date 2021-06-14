Battle

Force retarget for Mighty Yak if it's helping the Hero to destroy a wall and the Hero is knocked out or targets something else

Force retarget for jumping and flying Pets if their assigned Hero is knocked out and the Pet is attacking a wall

Make the defending Builders stick to their target until it’s fully repaired. This also fixes the problem of getting no repair done inside a high level Poison spell

Defending Builders will now properly retreat to their ruined Hut when it’s destroyed instead of just vanishing

Fixed an issue where defensive Builders would get stuck on Hidden Teslas

Gameplay



Multiplayer Clan Games tasks will now only work in Multiplayer Battles once again. Sorry Goblin Maps!

Let players with Town Hall 3 and 4 use the Quick Army screen

Cost of Level 5 Elixir Collector reduced from 3500 to 3000 to match Gold Mine's level 5 cost (they are now the same cost at every level)

UI

Season Pass tasks that only require 1 Troop in Battles now read as "Use Archers to Win X Multiplayer Battles"

No longer show wrong previous layout when creating Friendly Challenge if the previous layout was war layout and it would have overlapping obstacles. The client incorrectly assumed that obstacles would invalidate a war layout

Always show Friendly War layout when opening the FW layout selection menu instead of showing active war base or active home layout in case FW layout is empty

Show indicator in Friendly War screen layout button if the Friendly War layout is missing buildings

When editing a Quick Army you can now include any Super Troops where you have the required level on the original troop and not only Super Troops that have you currently active

The Friendly Army is now shown and edited on the Quick Army screen. It is no longer edited from More Settings

The housing + spell space indicators were removed to make space for this but a notification badge on the Edit button will let you know when an army is incomplete

An army's training time is now shown on the Quick Army screen

Art



Use correct graphics for level 3 Builder's Hut in the 12 o'clock position.

Fix visual glitch in level 5 Eagle Artillery when it's shooting.

Additional Bug Fixes



Power Potion description text fixed to no longer mention boosting spells twice. Thanks to all the many, many people who let us know about this



Do not reduce battle timer of challenge levels to 3 minutes if you start the battle by deploying multiple troops at once



Fix bug from remove all tool in layout editor. In some cases when there are over 500 objects on the map, all of them were not properly removed which may result in failures when trying to save the village later



Fix the bug which would sometimes put stashed decorations back to the map when saving the active layout in the layout editor



Allow swapping of buildings without layout cooldown also when editing active layout in layout editor



Always save the layout when clicking save for non-active layouts. Earlier the layout editor would not save the layout if it has invalid placements for buildings. Now wrongly placed buildings are automatically moved to stash when saving



If an obstacle is blocking a decoration in one of the 3 home layouts, show the obstacle icon properly when selecting layouts. Earlier usage of the layout would just fail without an explanation



Allow editing of Friendly Army while visiting the Builder Base



Do not show the range indicator when placing a new Builder's Hut. It's not weaponized.



Clean up Builder Base troops properly after each attack. Prevents extra troops in rare cases where the game server disconnects during an attack



Show boosted level badge for pets in battle end screen when Hero Potion is active



Show remaining builder boost time also for Builder's Huts which are under upgrade



Show remaining star bonus boost time in Town Hall (from the previous Town Hall upgrade) even if it's under upgrade



Show boost effect for Builder's Huts and Town Hall when they are under upgrade if the boost is active anyway



Make Inferno Towers visually target Unicorn instead of targeting the air above the Unicorn



Fixes and improvements to move all tool in layout editor

Refresh all wall connections after moving the village



No longer cancel wall rotations which are done just before moving the village



Allow usage of the tool even if Builder Base wall segment is selected



Deselect any selected wall pieces when moving the village



In case the movement button is disabled because one of the objects is too close to the edges, highlight the object which is preventing the movement when the button is pressed



Fixed heroes occasionally doing 360 turns during attacks



Fix the new content badge continuing to show on the Esports tab in some cases where the content has been read



Clan description max length is 250 characters both when creating a clan and editing the description later (used to be 128 on creation and 250 when editing)

