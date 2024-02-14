Happy Lunar New Year, Chief! 🎇🐲



To keep the celebration going strong we have a new Community event for you, and to participate all you have to do is, well, keep playing!



We want to see how many of you out there can complete the Dragon Festival Bonus Track!



<img src=“https://imgur.com/N40BfGf” alt=“BonusTrack”>



So here’s the deal:

All players who complete the bonus track will be entered into a giveaway pool. We will then draw 10 winners to receive:

10,000 gems to x1 player

Bundle: x1 Hammer of Building, x1 Hammer of Fighting, x1 Hammer of Spells and x1 Hammer of Heroes to x2 players

Bundle: Dragon King, Dragon Queen, Lunar King, Lunar Queen skins to x2 players

Bundle: 2000 Shiny Ore, 500 Glowy Ore, 100 Starry Ore to x5 players



To sweeten the deal, if we can collect 666 billion red envelopes globally, then we'll give out a link for an extra 200 Dragon Medals that we'll share on our social media channels.



<img src=“https://imgur.com/a/po3yjnV” alt=“Rewards”>







The event starts today at 9:59 PM UTC (11:59 PM Helsinki time) and ends on Thursday, February 22nd, 2024 at 8:00 AM UTC (10:00 AM Helsinki time)



