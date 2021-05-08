ponta:

That was the first time I’d had a proper conversation with yuta. And this is our first face-to-face chat as well, isn’t it?







GAKU:



That’s right. I’ve known about you since around 2015, but this is our first proper conversation.







ponta:



I’ve been aware of you since that era, too.







GAKU:



Do you remember “Myojohai”? It was around that time. (*”Myojohai” was a TH9-only community championship that took place in Japan between 2015 and 2016.)







ponta:



Yeah, we really went at it, didn’t we? My Gunma Samurai Clan and the TH9 Specialists you belonged to back then. Old times, huh?







GAKU:



I must have been in my second year of junior high at the time, I guess.







ponta:



Second year of junior high! Seriously? I had it in my head you were in your thirties or forties.







GAKU:



Yeah. I lied about my age. A bit unfair on my fellow Clanmates, I guess...







ponta:



No way! So it wasn’t just my mental image of you; you actually told people you were older than you were?







GAKU:



Yeah. I mean, I was in junior high – only 14 years old – but there were lots of over-18 only Clans at the time, if you remember.







ponta:



Right, no kids allowed.







GAKU:



Exactly. So I figured I’d just have to tell people I was a little older than I was.







ponta:



Fool me once, shame on you... So how old did you say you were?







GAKU:



32.







ponta:



Wow, you really were stretching a point! That’s hardly telling people you’re “a little” older, is it?







GAKU:



Other Clanmates kept asking me out for drinks, but I couldn’t go.







ponta:



Yeah, you bet you couldn’t! You were a junior high schooler!







GAKU:



It wasn’t just nights out drinking that caused problems; my parents were really strict about me playing games on my phone. I was only allowed to play until 10 pm.







ponta:



So the crushing 32-year-old leader of the TH9 Specialists was living in fear of his mom?







GAKU:



Yeah. Which is why I had to learn to win fast.







ponta:



Who actually created the TH9 Specialists?







GAKU:



I did.







ponta:



So you were the founder. In Clan Wars, it felt like you were all really highly skilled. Was that the concept behind the Clan’s creation?







GAKU:



Oh, no. There were no Clan Wars at the time I created the Clan. (*Clan Wars were introduced in April 2014.)







ponta:



Right.







GAKU:



At the time, there was just multi-play and trophy leagues. When you got people at TH9 trying to bag trophies, you automatically had a bunch of skilled players. (*TH10 was the highest level at the time, and getting more trophies at TH9 wasn’t easy.)







ponta:



So you’ve been playing Clash from the early days, then. What got you into it?







GAKU:



My older brother was playing it. It was his influence.







ponta:



Is he still playing?







GAKU:



No, he’s stopped now. But he still watches my battles.







ponta:



What a supportive brother.







GAKU:



Yeah. But since I started getting results, my parents, who were so strict about gaming at first, have been really supportive too.







ponta:



Your mom watches “Bonkura”, doesn’t she?







GAKU:



Yeah. She watches every week. But the truth is, I don’t think she understands the rules of Clash at all. She really seems to like a bit of Dozbon repartee, though.







ponta:



Thank you, GAKU’s mom!







GAKU:



(Laughs.)







ponta:



Does your mom watch your championship appearances too, like your brother? Being in Japan, they’re on pretty late due to the time difference.







GAKU:



Yeah. Apparently she stays up until late into the night to watch me.







ponta:



What a supportive mom...







GAKU:



Yeah, I’m grateful for her support.

