How did it feel, coming in second place?

Well, it's pretty disappointing. Not being able to win in the final round, and coming in second place again this year. I'm feeling really frustrated.







In your opinion,what is the difference between last year's second place and this year's?

Last year, ATN was just so much stronger than the rest, so much so that everyone watching could tell that they would take the first place. As a result, I ended up beaten pretty badly, and I could mostly understand walking away in second place. But this year, ATN was knocked out on the first day, and the feeling all around was that QueeN Walkers would end up taking the championship, but we ended up not being able to. That is what is so frustrating this time around.







Reflecting on their personal score

Personally, my teammates are hard to counter, and I only used a particular strategy myself. Therefore, their counter was so harsh to me. However, with these strategies, and knowing that I’m a world class players, I felt I would be able to win, but in the end, there were a number of places where we should have tested things out at least one more time to adjust things a little better, to take things to maybe 94 or 95%.



It was less about getting caught in traps and more that there were many points where if I had just considered things a little bit more, we would have won, and that's truly frustrating.



From here on, I'm going to practice in Legend League and in versus mode, and improve my own skills.







When you were able to achieve total destruction of your opponent's base, you struck a pose; what is the meaning behind that pose?

It's something I did while I wondered about what size the screen was. It wasn't so much a pose as something I did because I had the time. The camera happened to be at just the right angle.







What will you use the prize money on?

I'm thinking of using it to buy a new iPhone or iPad so that I can play CoC under really good conditions.







Do you want to be part of the same team next year?

Are you asking me? I want to take this current team and aim to be the world's best team next year.







Please leave a comment for the fans who have supported you for the past year.

I was the first attacker of my team up, and I think that my matches might have been the most thrilling ones for the viewers, but thank you all for watching and supporting us for the three days of the tournament! We're planning on being the world champions next year, so it would make us really happy if you supported us again this coming year. Thank you all so very much.

