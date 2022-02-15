Supercell logo
2022年2月15日
メンテナンスのお知らせ

チーフ！

クラッシュ・オブ・クランの内部システムを最適化するため、メンテナンスが実施される予定です。この関係で、ご不便をおかけすることもあるかと存じますが、何卒ご理解のほどよろしくお願いいたします