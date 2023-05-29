Supercell logo
2023年5月29日
Blog – Clash of Clans

翻譯品質問卷調查

首領們，大家好！

相信大家對於我們的遊戲充滿熱情，我們也是！

所以我們希望了解大家對遊戲中使用語言和翻譯文字的看法！

真實的想法能讓我們繼續前進，在此先感謝大家願意花時間回饋想法！