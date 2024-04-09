Games
Back to Clash of Clans News
2024年4月9日
Blog – Clash of Clans
4月9日平衡性調整
首領們，大家好！
我們即將進行一次維護，維護後將實裝以下平衡性調整：
火箭氣球兵
等級
調整前每秒傷害值
調整前被摧毀時造成傷害
調整後每秒傷害值
調整後被摧毀時造成傷害
8
236
400
270
580
9
256
500
280
620
10
276
600
285
650
箭塔
等級
調整前生命值
調整後生命值
16
1,330
1,310
17
1,410
1,390
由於列出的變更會影響遊戲機制，因此維護後重播將會清除。
維護期間，造成不便，敬請見諒！