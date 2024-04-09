Supercell logo
2024年4月9日
4月9日平衡性調整

首領們，大家好！

我們即將進行一次維護，維護後將實裝以下平衡性調整：

火箭氣球兵

等級調整前每秒傷害值調整前被摧毀時造成傷害調整後每秒傷害值調整後被摧毀時造成傷害
8236400270580
9256500280620
10276600285650

箭塔

等級調整前生命值調整後生命值
161,3301,310
171,4101,390

由於列出的變更會影響遊戲機制，因此維護後重播將會清除。

維護期間，造成不便，敬請見諒！