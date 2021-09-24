The fourth vote for Party Game Modes is here! For this final week, you'll be voting on a 2v2 Mode!
As the name indicates, 2v2 Game Modes are played in pairs with a friend, a clanmate or a random player!
2v2 HOG RACE
Royal Hogs spawn from behind the King Tower for both teams and make their way through the Arena. The more time passes, the more Hogs there are!
2v2 TOUCHDOWN
Forget the Arena and the Towers; Touchdown is played on a football field! The goal is to get one of your troops into your opponent's end zone to score and win a Crown. The first team with three Crowns is victorious!
The game begins with a card drafting phase, so chose your cards wisely.
2v2 TRIPLE ELIXIR
Start the game with double Elixir and becomes triple Elixir after 1.30 minutes. With that much Elixir, chaos is ensured in the Arena!
The winning mode will be active on Monday 27th September and be available for 7 days!
Vote for your favourite mode now!