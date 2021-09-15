The third week of voting for Party Game Modes has started, and this time, you'll be voting on a Capture Mode!
In those modes, your goal is to capture an element, usually located at the center of the Arena, by destroying it before your opponent.
Capturing it will give you a strong advantage! It also has two different life bars: one for you and one for your opponent - no last-second stealing! It's all about having the right unit to take it down and capitalize on it.
ELIXIR CAPTURE
The Elixir Storage in the middle of the Arena gives 2 Elixir when destroyed. There's also one drop of Elixir that spawns on both bridges that must be collected by Troops!
MORTAR TIME
Take control of a Giant Mortar at the center of the Arena and plunder your opponents' Towers.
DRAGON HUNT
Break the Egg to hatch a random Dragon (Baby, Inferno or Electro) that will join you in the battle.
The winning mode will be active on Monday 20th September and be available for 7 days!
Time to vote!