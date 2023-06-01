Clash Royale is going WILD for this year’s Green Game Jam!

Join us in celebrating World Environment Day by helping to conserve the habitats of three unique wildlife species in the Amazon, Himalayas and Western Indian Ocean.



Alongside Supercell’s direct donation to the local organizations working tirelessly to protect the Harlequin Toad, Snow Leopard and Manta Ray, we want to help spread the important message of wildlife conservation.

