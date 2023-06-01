Clash Royale is going WILD for this year’s Green Game Jam!
Join us in celebrating World Environment Day by helping to conserve the habitats of three unique wildlife species in the Amazon, Himalayas and Western Indian Ocean.
Alongside Supercell’s direct donation to the local organizations working tirelessly to protect the Harlequin Toad, Snow Leopard and Manta Ray, we want to help spread the important message of wildlife conservation.
SNOW LEOPARD
Snow leopards are medium-sized cats with tails nearly as long as their bodies. Their thick, smoky-gray fur features dark gray rosettes. Estimating their population is challenging, researchers suggest that there are anywhere between 3,500–7,000 left in the wild. Due to snow leopards’ elusive nature and preference for remote, harsh habitats, sightings are quite rare.
HARLEQUIN TOAD
Harlequin toads, or Atelopus, are vibrant amphibians with colors like orange, red, green, and purple, earning the nickname "clown frogs." Over 100 species inhabit Central and South America, stretching from Costa Rica to Bolivia and the Amazon basin. Sadly, these eye-catching creatures face the threat of extinction.
MANTA RAY
Manta rays, named after the Spanish word for blanket or cloak, boast flat, diamond-shaped bodies and triangular pectoral fins. As filter feeders, they help regulate plankton populations and support coral reef health by linking shallow and deep ocean zones, thereby promoting nutrient cycling within ecosystems.
We have designed the above special Battle Banners to let players show their support! These will be available in the Shop soon.
If you want to help make a difference, you can also donate directly at any of the links above.