The second week of voting for Party Game Modes has started!
This week, you'll be voting on a Spawner Mode!
In Spawner Modes, both players will have a Card "spawn" from behind the King Tower and make their way to the opponent's King's Tower.
These modes require you to think about removing your opponent's spawned Card as quickly as possible while making a push with your own.
The Card that will spawn is now in your hands, so vote wisely!
GHOST PARADE
Royal Ghost(s) will spawn and makes their way to your opponent's tower.
WALL BREAKERS DRAFT
You and your opponent draft pick cards, and then Wall Breakers will spawn and make their way to your opponent's tower.
FIRECRACKER'S FIREWORKS SHOW
Firecracker(s) will spawn and makes their way to your opponent's tower.
She'll bring the BOOM BOOM to the match!
The winning mode will be active on Monday 13th September and be available for 7 days!
Go vote now!