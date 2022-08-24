Hey OJ! Can you introduce yourself to the players who don't know you?

Howdy! I’m OJ. I’m 32 years old and was born in Canada.

I’ve been playing games since I was 3 years old and have always just understood the mechanics of games immediately. Before YouTube, I’ve worked in all sorts of places from retail management to being a bartender.







How long have you been creating content?

I picked up Clash Royale during the beta launch in January of 2016. I was skiing every day with my friend Ryan. He told me I’m pretty decent at the game and I should share my knowledge with the world- I laughed, thinking no one would care to watch what I have to offer.

But he was adamant and helped me edit my first video. That video ended up hitting 10,000 views. My 3rd video, “How to pull” was featured in-game, and received 1 million views, and I gain 10,000 subscribers. That was the moment I knew YouTube was going to become my career.







What do you particularly enjoy in Clash Royale?

I love griefing other players with emotes. It makes me feel alive.







What is your current favorite card to play and why?

I love ridiculous cards that force you to play the game in a different way. Temporary gimmick cards with funny mechanics like Barbarian Launcher, or the Giant Skeleton Tombstone from April Fools 2016, where it spawned an absurd amount of Giant Skeletons just exploding everywhere. Even ridiculous modes like the April Fools invisible Skeleton. The sight of a singular skeleton 3 crowning the tower is the funniest thing in the world to see. At the end of the day, we’re playing Clash Royale to have fun.







What’s your best memory in Clash Royale?

I had pulled an all-nighter and was woken up by a friend who called me to tell me I was featured in-game. That was a life-changing moment for me.



Having the privilege of attending the King's Cup and seeing the possibility of tournaments and mobile gaming firsthand was the experience of a lifetime and I often look back at these moments.



One time, I was invited to Korea and at the time Nyte and Chief Pat had a million subs. A very distinct memory is witnessing their work ethic firsthand. That was the moment I knew OK, if I want to reach for the stars, I need to put in the work.







Any tips or advice for players?

The season pass is great value. I’m not saying this because this is featured in-game, haha. It’s just in 2016, there was no way to progress like you can now and the pass is just incredible value. If you don’t want to spend money, playing the challenges consistently can offer great rewards too.







What's the best video you made?

I love the trainer OJ series, especially the first episode. Me and my team were brainstorming new ideas, it just so happened I needed to fly to Tribe HQ in Austin, we came up with the idea of starting a new account with a maxed deck.

I ran the numbers on how many boxes needed to be opened, how many gems I needed to buy and we literally started to film everything at 1 am. My flight was at 4 am and we had the intro recorded. By the time I arrived, NO ONE knew what I was doing and they had NO idea I was scamming them into opening these boxes.



WATCH THIS VIDEO!