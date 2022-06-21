Hey SML! Can you introduce yourself to the players? When did you start playing Clash Royale?

Hello, my name is See-ming Lee, but most people know me by my initials SML. I am the founder of RoyaleAPI.

In my professional life, I am a User Experience (UX) Designer and Technologist. I have spent more than 25 years working at the intersection of art and technology in interactive media. I graduated from Yale in 1999, which gives you a clue about how old I am, not that age matters, of course. I currently reside in Hong Kong but have spent 17 years living in the US. I first picked up Clash Royale in 2016 while vacationing in Scotland, and the rest is history…





What is RoyaleAPI?

RoyaleAPI is a website that we have built to help players in countless ways, as well as enhance their Clash Royale experience. We have a variety of tools that are available to help everybody playing the game, from beginners to world-class professionals.



New players generally use the simpler features like seeing their upcoming chests.

Intermediate players and CR veterans tend to explore deeper, using more advanced features like our Clan War tools, or keeping up to speed with coverage of game updates.

The professionals trust our esports database to log all the relevant achievements in their careers. Further to this, we have established ourselves as the top destination used in the competitive scene, and our services are essential for any professional players or analysts looking to succeed at any level, from semi-pro to the million-dollar Clash Royale League.





What would you say is the main purpose of RoyaleAPI?

I see RoyaleAPI as the Swiss Army Knife of Clash Royale. Our aim is to provide any player, casual or pro, with the tools they need to play, learn and excel at the game. We specialize in finding great decks, perhaps the most critical aspect of Clash Royale. Our comprehensive range covers deck needs for Ladder as well as the variety of decks required to make special challenges as easy as possible.



As with most card games, having a good deck is the basis for a winning strategy, and we can proudly say that many players trust RoyaleAPI to find it.







How did it start?

Officially, the founding date of RoyaleAPI is July 28, 2017 — this is the date when the first line of code was checked into our git repo. We are approaching our 5-year anniversary!



In the summer of 2017, we released a public API tool that enabled anyone to develop custom applications for the game. The largest project which came from the initial API was our flagship website: RoyaleAPI.com — a proof-of-concept for data analysis. The website served as a means to encourage new projects and to demonstrate the capability of our API. Over time we’ve developed an unmatched database of analytical data to support the casual and competitive community.



Eventually, Supercell released an official API, and although this made our API service redundant, our site was still useful to many players. We realized we could keep working on it to create features that no one else was capable of developing, and we’ve kept doing that ever since.





How many people are working on RoyaleAPI?

Our team is made up of two core members and a huge roster of volunteers. I am the only person who works full-time on the project. Alpe123 (Alvaro Peña), our Director of Esports, spends about 20 hours per week on the site. Other members of the core team participate in important discussions and brainstorming sessions. We also work with several data scientists on data-intensive projects, and a huge team of translators who help put our site into 14 different languages.





What’s your favorite feature or part of RoyaleAPI?

I am most proud of the monthly balance changes infographic which I first started creating for the entire community a few years ago. Prior to us starting the trend of a single image summary, many creators had demonstrated balance changes using before/after animation. While those videos are useful on the micro-level, I find that the macro view is often missing. The popularity of this single image can be seen by the thousands of upvotes it receives on social media, as well as a plethora of shares.



I have also commenced making short videos each month about the upcoming seasons. Although videos are not traditionally part of our main content channels, I have worked my passion for animation into the mix to create a condensed video, usually under two minutes, to give a bird’s eye view of the upcoming season.



In terms of functional features in RoyaleAPI, I’m most proud of being able to create several unique features which nobody else provides:

