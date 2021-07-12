Hey SirTag! Can you introduce yourself to the players?

Hey! I’m Jake aka SirTag! I’m a 24-year-old YouTuber, college student, and mobile gaming athlete! I grew up on Martha’s Vineyard and currently live in Boston, USA.



My brother introduced me to Clash Royale while we were on vacation, and I said that there was NO way that I’d play it for more than a week. Naturally, a week later I was higher than him in trophies and as an incorrigible, dirty gemmer... I’ve been playing CR every day since!



What’s your favourite thing about Clash Royale?

The fact that in seconds, you can jump right into an in-depth strategy game, competing against people all over the world, while learning and exploring millions of different interactions and placements – all with just your phone!



What’s your current favourite card and why?

I have a lot of fun playing the Furnace right now! Fire spirits never die no matter what cards try to finish them off.



What’s your best memory in Clash Royale?

Playing live on stage in Kings Cup 2, where I was lucky enough to qualify by going undefeated in a tournament with the best players from all over the world! It was one of the happiest moments of my life.



What’s the best video you made in your opinion?

One of my favourite videos was a recent one on Sparky! Was really proud of the editing and felt this was one of my best videos yet.