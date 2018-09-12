Fellow Clash Nights players - do you like gems and glory? We have some BIG NEWS for you!

We’re bringing back Gem rewards!

That’s right - for a limited time only, players who attend ANY Clash Night meetup (including City Championships) from September 11 to November 11 2018, will be awarded 100 gems!

The rules are the same as for our previous Winter Giveaway.

One reward per month. Please expect 1-2 weeks delivery time on gem rewards

Clash Nights City Championships is coming back for a Season III!

Season 3 starts in September and we’re happy to announce two additional Canadian cities have joined our roster. Players in London (ON) and Montreal: It’s time to put your skills to the test and see if you’ll be crowned the Champion of your city and win awesome rewards.

Sign up for the first Season III City Championship meetups here:



Los Angeles, Newport Beach, London (UK), Finland, London (ON), Montreal, Toronto, San Francisco

Prizes:

In addition to the 100 Gems for participating, we will once again hand out 1000 Gems at each meetup: 500 for a raffle and 500 for another side activity determined by the host.

Here are the prizes for the season finale:

1st place: 10,000 Gems and a City Champion medal

2nd place: 5,000 Gems and a City Finalist medal

3rd place: 2,500 Gems and a City Finalist medal