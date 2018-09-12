Supercell logo
12 Sept 2018
Blog – Clash Royale

Gem Giveaway & City Championships Season III

Fellow Clash Nights players - do you like gems and glory? We have some BIG NEWS for you!

We’re bringing back Gem rewards!

That’s right - for a limited time only, players who attend ANY Clash Night meetup (including City Championships) from September 11 to November 11 2018, will be awarded 100 gems!

The rules are the same as for our previous Winter Giveaway.

One reward per month. Please expect 1-2 weeks delivery time on gem rewards

Clash Nights City Championships is coming back for a Season III!

Season 3 starts in September and we’re happy to announce two additional Canadian cities have joined our roster. Players in London (ON) and Montreal: It’s time to put your skills to the test and see if you’ll be crowned the Champion of your city and win awesome rewards.

Sign up for the first Season III City Championship meetups here:

Los Angeles, Newport Beach, London (UK), FinlandLondon (ON), Montreal, Toronto, San Francisco

Prizes:

In addition to the 100 Gems for participating, we will once again hand out 1000 Gems at each meetup: 500 for a raffle and 500 for another side activity determined by the host.

Here are the prizes for the season finale:

1st place: 10,000 Gems and a City Champion medal

2nd place: 5,000 Gems and a City Finalist medal

3rd place: 2,500 Gems and a City Finalist medal

How City Championships work:

  • In September and October, sign up (then show up in-person!) to

    City Championships "Open"

     qualifiers to play in the 1v1 tourney.

  • Go to as many City Championships Opens as you like. Your two best placements from all Open meetups will count for the leaderboard for that city

  • After October, the top 16 in each city automatically qualify for the City Championship Finals in November!

    • Special rules for Finland: Instead of an ongoing leaderboard, top 2 from each Open meetup will qualify for the Season 3 finals at

      GameXpo

      . We will update a list of winners

      here

  • The more people attend an Open meetup, the more points are up for grabs

  • Check out the full rules and leaderboards for your city here:

    San Francisco

    ,

    Los Angeles

    ,

    Newport Beach

    ,

    London (UK)

    ,

    Toronto

    ,

    London (ON)

    ,

    Montreal

    ,

    Finland

      

What is Clash Nights?

Check out OJ’s video and additional information on the site.

Clash Nights is currently in Beta and live in Canada, California, Finland, Hong Kong and the UK.

See you in the local Arena! 
The Clash Nights Team