Fellow Clash Nights players - do you like gems and glory? We have some BIG NEWS for you!
We’re bringing back Gem rewards!
That’s right - for a limited time only, players who attend ANY Clash Night meetup (including City Championships) from September 11 to November 11 2018, will be awarded 100 gems!
The rules are the same as for our previous Winter Giveaway.
One reward per month. Please expect 1-2 weeks delivery time on gem rewards
Clash Nights City Championships is coming back for a Season III!
Season 3 starts in September and we’re happy to announce two additional Canadian cities have joined our roster. Players in London (ON) and Montreal: It’s time to put your skills to the test and see if you’ll be crowned the Champion of your city and win awesome rewards.
Sign up for the first Season III City Championship meetups here:
Los Angeles, Newport Beach, London (UK), Finland, London (ON), Montreal, Toronto, San Francisco
Prizes:
In addition to the 100 Gems for participating, we will once again hand out 1000 Gems at each meetup: 500 for a raffle and 500 for another side activity determined by the host.
Here are the prizes for the season finale:
1st place: 10,000 Gems and a City Champion medal
2nd place: 5,000 Gems and a City Finalist medal
3rd place: 2,500 Gems and a City Finalist medal
How City Championships work:
In September and October, sign up (then show up in-person!) to
qualifiers to play in the 1v1 tourney.
Go to as many City Championships Opens as you like. Your two best placements from all Open meetups will count for the leaderboard for that city
After October, the top 16 in each city automatically qualify for the City Championship Finals in November!
The more people attend an Open meetup, the more points are up for grabs
Check out the full rules and leaderboards for your city here:
,
,
,
,
,
,
,
What is Clash Nights?
Join us on discord, instagram, twitter and facebook to stay up to date.
Check out OJ’s video and additional information on the site.
Clash Nights is currently in Beta and live in Canada, California, Finland, Hong Kong and the UK.
See you in the local Arena!
The Clash Nights Team