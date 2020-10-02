Today we’re teaming up with U.K. charity SpecialEffect to raise money for gamers with disabilities.
100% of our revenue generated from U.K. players today (Friday 2nd October) is going to the SpecialEffect charity!
Any in-game purchase by a U.K player will be going towards this incredible cause.
SpecialEffect put fun and inclusion back into the lives of people with physical disabilities by helping them to play video games.
By using technology ranging from modified joypads to eye-control, SpecialEffect are finding a way for people to play to the very best of their abilities.
But they're not just doing it for fun. SpecialEffect bring families and friends together by having a profoundly positive impact on therapy, confidence and rehabilitation.